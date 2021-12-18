The December portion of the high school basketball schedule wrapped up this week as area teams played their final games before winter break. Some were in action on Thursday while others took the court Friday.
GIRLS
Olpe beat Southern Coffey County 59-23 on Thursday. Kadey Robert led the Eagles with 17 points, while Milly Bailey scored 12.
Olpe then fell to St. Paul 42-30 on Friday to move to 4-3 on the yar.
Lebo defeated Hartford 52-25 on Thursday, improving the Wolves’ record to 6-0 while dropping the Jaguars to 2-3. Audrey Peek led Lebo with 15 while Brooklyn Jones added 13. Regan Darbyshire scored 10 for Hartford.
Chase County lost to Lyndon 34-29 on Friday, falling to 3-3.
Northern Heights’ game with Central Heights was postponed.
Madison’s game with Waverly was postponed.
BOYS
Olpe beat Southern Coffey County Thursday 65-14. Derek Hoelting scored 19 points in the rout, followed by Truman Bailey and Damon Redeker, who had 16 points each.
On Friday, the Eagles defeated St. Paul 67-19, improving to 6-1. Hoelting and Bailey led the offense again, both scoring 15 points.
Lebo upended Hartford 63-31 on Thursday. The Wolves are now 4-2 and the Jaguars are 2-3. Lebo was led by Landon Grimmett with 22 and Grayson Shoemaker with 17. Shayden Sull scored 16 and Ali Smith had 15 for Hartford.
Chase County lost to Lyndon 55-31 on Friday to fall to 4-3. Pax Vogel led the Bulldogs with 11 points.
Northern Heights’ game with Central Heights was postponed.
Madison’s game with Waverly was postponed.
