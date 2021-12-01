It’s one thing for a church to put food on the tables of people in need. It’s another for them to provide clothes for their bodies — especially the youngest bodies.
“We’ve found lots of services for elementary-age children. But we didn’t see anything for infants and toddlers,” said Cheryl Henson, Interim Pastor of First Congregational Church of Emporia.
Henson and church members hope to fill that hole. They’re organizing a Baby Closet, which is scheduled to open in January. It will provide items for parents whose children are between newborn and five years old.
“There are no income guidelines,” Henson said.
Henson sent the first appeal letters in mid-November for donations to the project. She’s already received responses from places as diverse as the Kansas Farm Bureau and a Masonic lodge.
“We’ve had people that just drop off diapers, clothing, “Henson said. The church received monetary gifts as well. But the top priority is diapers.
“We did some research. ... The average family spends about $100 a month on diapers,” Henson said. “You can imagine a family that’s struggling to pay utilities and put food on the table. Diapers add another huge expense.”
Henson said the closet currently has plenty of boys’ clothing, but could use girls’ clothing in sizes up to 5T.
While a collection is building, the church is waiting to hold its grand opening on Sunday, Jan. 9.
“We want to be sure that we’re fully stocked and ready to go,” Henson said. The church plans to hold a preparatory work day Thursday, Dec. 9.
“We are going to be open the second week of the month, every moth,” Henson said.
The tentative hours are 10 a.m. - noon Tuesdays, Thursdays, 4 -6 p.m. Thursdays and 9 a.m. - noon Saturdays. The days and times could expand, depending on demand.
“We have a corner that’s going to be a play area, while parents shop,” Henson said. “Hopefully, it will be a very family-friendly atmosphere... I want them to feel like they’re part of our family.”
First Congregational Church hosted monthly “community meals” for years, until the coronavirus arrived. Henson, who came to Emporia from a sister church in Topeka, recalled a Baby Closet that was set up there.
“As I prayed about it and thought about it, I thought that is a perfect ft for the church here,” she said.
It might not appear perfect at first glance. The congregation has very few babies at the moment.
“We have one young family with a 2-year-old,” Henson said. “This is a group of seniors reaching out to beyond themselves to a need that we really feel is out there in the community.”
Henson already is hearing from people who can’t wait for the Baby Closet to open.
“We heard especially from one lady who is a foster care giver, and she said it would be a wonderful blessing.”
People of all ages who want to volunteer with the Baby Closet can call First Congregational Church at 620-342-6854. Henson has faith that the help will come.
“This is a very generous community,” Henson said. “I have been amazed at how big the heart of Emporia is.”
