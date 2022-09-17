Madison football
Eric Rinehart/Special to The Gazette

MADISON — Don’t always believe what you read in football game previews. That advice held true in Madison tonight.

After a bull sale announcement over the PA, the Madison Bulldogs sprinted through a makeshift fan tunnel and onto the freshly mowed field, ready to do battle. Distorted sounds of a rock-country hybrid tune filled the air. The Bulldog players interlocked arms on the sideline and rocked side-to-side while the coin toss was performed. Lebo High School received, and Madison’s homecoming game was in play on a pleasant late-summer Kansas evening.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.