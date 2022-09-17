MADISON — Don’t always believe what you read in football game previews. That advice held true in Madison tonight.
After a bull sale announcement over the PA, the Madison Bulldogs sprinted through a makeshift fan tunnel and onto the freshly mowed field, ready to do battle. Distorted sounds of a rock-country hybrid tune filled the air. The Bulldog players interlocked arms on the sideline and rocked side-to-side while the coin toss was performed. Lebo High School received, and Madison’s homecoming game was in play on a pleasant late-summer Kansas evening.
It seemed like everything was aligning for Madison to have a memorable 2022 homecoming. Lebo went three-and-out, and it would be moments before Madison marched down the field for six. Bulldog offensive specialist Bryson Turner quickly got behind the Lebo coverage, and Madison had itself a chunk play. Then the Bulldogs scored. The preview was right.
But Lebo — coming off a 54-6 loss to Burlingame last week — executed a downfield throw from Drew Konrade to Landon Grimmett, setting them up in the red zone. A Konrade pass to Luke Davies resulted in a Wolves’ TD. The game was tied at six apiece.
And the Wolves defense pretty much took it from there. Aggressive tackling and containment nullified the game-changing Turner. He registered 14 carries for 15 yards.
“We had to play well on defense,” said Lebo head coach Brian Hadley. “Our coaches had a great game plan to try and contain Turner because he is tough, and they moved him around a lot tonight.”
Madison’s offense appeared to be a bit out of sync, continually exploring ways to penetrate the Lebo defense. During the latter part of the second quarter, Madison went to a wildcat formation designed to get the ball directly into Turner’s hands. The speedy back also lined up as a wideout on a number of plays.
“We tried to keep an eye on him,” Hadley said. “It was a great job by our defense and our coaches because we had to make up some stuff on the fly.”
Madison also failed to convert three two-point conversions, which could have made the difference between a win and a loss. Interestingly, both offenses gained 253 total yards. Lebo ran 51 plays, and Madison 53. Defense seemed to be the difference maker.
“It was a good team effort. Our defense played amazing,” Hadley said.
Madison head coach Alex McMillian said they were struck by some adversity this week — he didn’t specify what it was — and felt his players did their best under the circumstances.
“That’s all I can ask for,” McMillian said via text. “Penalties (the Bulldogs committed eight) and two-point conversions really hurt us tonight. Have to get better in that aspect of the game. Really proud of how we battled. Lebo played one heck of a ball game.”
Offensively, the Wolves made a change at quarterback for the game, giving the start to Konrade. He had an impressive debut, picking up 111 yards on 20 carries and scampering for two TDs. He added 52 yards in the air with one touchdown.
“We felt like he’s more of a downhill runner and could throw well enough that we could still be a dual threat,” Hadley said. “He did amazing, and his line really paved the way.”
The first half ended when Hurlbert zig-zagged his way to a score, but an illegal block nullified the TD. The Bulldogs unsuccessfully ran a flee flicker on the next play, ending the first half.
Madison opened the third quarter in the air, the drive culminating with a rushing TD by Hurlbert. The Bulldogs moved to within two points of Lebo. On Lebo’s opening drive of the second half, an errant downfield pass was picked by Madison’s Colton Isch. However, a solid defensive stand by the Wolves prevented Madison from taking advantage of the turnover.
They traded scores after that point, Lebo’s defense bending but not breaking. The game ended on a Wolves’ interception with Lebo prevailing, 30-26.
Lebo, winning its first game, moved to 1-2. They face St. Paul High School at home next week. Madison, suffering its first loss, falls to 2-1. The Bulldogs play at Maranatha Christian Academy next Friday.
Lebo: D.Konrade 20-111-2, C.Reese 18-86-1. Madison: C.Hurlburt 18-114-2.
Lebo: Konrade 7-11-52-1. Madison: Hurlburt 8-19-121-1.
Lebo: L.Grimmett 1-28. Madison: B.Turner 3-58-1, G.Isch 4-50.
