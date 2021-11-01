The Emporia Gazette
The Lebo volleyball team was the 1A Division II state runner-up after a 25-18, 25-19 loss to Hanover in the championship game of the state tournament at White Auditorium Saturday.
The Wolves ended their season at 39-5. As the No. 1 seed at state, they beat No. 8 Bucklin 25-17, 25-10; No. 5 Central Christian 25-11, 25-19; and No. 4 Wheatland-Grinnell 30-28, 25-12 in pool play on Friday.
They defeated No. 3 Central Plains in Saturday’s semifinal 25-23, 25-20 to earn a spot in the championship match against No. 2 Hanover.
The Wildcats finished their year with a 40-5 record and their second straight state title.
Emporia also competed at the 5A state tournament at the Tony’s Pizza Event Center. The No. 6 Spartans were eliminated Friday going 0-3 in pool play, after falling to No. 3 Spring Hill 25-22, 25-17; No. 2 St. Thomas Aquinas 25-12, 25-18; and No. 7 Seaman 25-21, 25-22.
