EHS divers

Kager Ochs and Braxton Higgins at the Wichita Invite on Friday.

 Courtesy Barb Clark

The Emporia High School boys diving team competed at Wichtia North on Friday.

Braxton Higgins won the event with a score of 504.75 and Kager Ochs finished seventh with a score of 280.90.

