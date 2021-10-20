A Hartford man will spend more than four years in prison for dealing in heroin and possessing stolen property.
Wyatt Everly, 31, learned his sentence Tuesday from District Judge W. Lee Fowler Tuesday. He was convicted in late August on two counts.
Everly and an Emporia woman were arrested in December 2020 at the Budget Host Inn on East U.S. 50. Emporia Police said they found marijuana and methamphetamine, along with heroin. Several allegedly stolen firearms were seized as well.
Everly originally faced seven criminal counts. He was convicted on two of them.
Everly received a 49-month sentence for distributing between 3.5 and 100 grams of heroin. Court documents indicate that is a standard sentence for such a crime.
Everly received an additional seven months for possession of stolen property. Fowler granted Everly credit for time served since late March.
Police say Everly and Mariel Martin, 36, of Emporia stole a rental car in Wichita and took the firearms during a burglary in Otoe County, Nebraska.
Court records show Martin is scheduled for sentencing on Friday, October 29.
