While local 4-Hers are celebrating the return of the Lyon County Fair, they are quick to remind people the youth organization is about so much more.
4‑H is an organization delivered by cooperative extensions around the country, partnering with more than 100 public universities. In Kansas, 4-H is overseen by the K-State Research and Extension Office through local extension offices.
“The 4-H year starts in October and it’s time to be involved in a community club where you not only gain skills serving and leading and just being involved and meeting others in the peer community who have like interests as you do, but it’s all of those people coming together and working together all year long,” said Corinne Patterson, 4-H Youth Development agent in Lyon County. “There are so many activities from project meetings to state and area competitions. There are also workshops and learning opportunities.”
Patterson said the Lyon County Fair is really the visual culmination of all of the learning and work 4-Hers put in throughout the year.
“We’re non-formal education and so that means that we are providing these young people with research-based knowledge from Kansas State University in the project areas that they’re interested in, whether they want to learn about food science or they want to learn about horticulture or agriculture. All of them have research-based information that K-State provides to us to share with our youth. A lot of the times it may look like the form of curriculum, but there’s also things you can get involved in that just get way more advanced.”
Bethany DeDonder, Taylor Pringle and Lilly Parks are three 4-Hers who have grown up in the program, all starting around the same time nine years ago.
DeDonder, of Admire, participates in a number of projects including beef showmanship, buymanship painting, crafts and poultry.
Pringle, also of Admire, started in 4-H with her older brother John. Now their younger sister Sarah Beth is also involved. Taylor said her 4-H endeavors started out with chickens and then evolved into more. Now one of her specialities is raising Silkies — a breed of chicken with unusually fluffy feathers.
“The Silkies weren’t my first chicken that I had — I first had a chicken called Plymouth Rocks but I gravitated toward these pretty fast when I discovered what they were,” she said. “I was like, ‘This is what I want to do.’ They’re small and easy to handle. They’re also really docile and I know some people — not us — have them live in the house with them because they don’t talk that much and they’re not too terribly messy.”
“If they wear a chicken diaper,” interjected mom Michelle Pringle. “That is not happening in our house.”
Taylor said Silkies, because of their fluffy plumage, need to be brushed. They are also one of only five breeds of chickens with five-toed feet — the rest have four.
“The also have black meat and skin, which makes them a delicacy in Asia,” she said. “Women after they give birth will be fed Silkie meat because it’s a rarity and it’s thought to have healing properties.”
Sarah started out with a heavier load than her siblings, with chickens — Silkies like her sister — as well as pigs, a bucket calf and horse showmanship.
“It’s hard work because you have to make sure they all look nice and act good,” she said. “You have to feed them and water them.”
Each animal has different needs when it comes to care and handling. Come fair time, the Silkies are separated about a month before to keep them looking nice. They get bathed and the girls add vitamins to their water. Pigs, Taylor said, need to be walked often to train them. Otherwise, they will be hard to handle and very stubborn.
For Sarah’s bucket calf, now about 10 months old, it’s a lot of work.
“You have to make sure they respect you,” she said. “You have to train them.”
“You have to remember that your animals have to be fed before you do your schoolwork,” Taylor added. “We work a lot during the summer. The animals come first.”
DeDonder, who had a market steer in the fair this year, said she buys her animals as calves and raises them.
“Usually I start looking around October or November and then I’ll take him home,” she said. “If he’s not already broke I’ll start halter-breaking, but the main thing is just time in the barn every day, washing and drying him, brushing his hair, taking him out to the yard.”
The goal, DeDonder said, is to have the steer ready to show his stuff in the Show Arena. Working with him herself is an important part of that process.
“When you show your calf, especially during showmanship, they’re going to look at your presentation of the animal,” she said. “They will be able to tell if you are the one that’s been working with him or if you weren’t.”
They can also tell if you haven’t worked with the animals much at all.
Parks, of Emporia, agreed.
She started participating in the horse showmanship project three years ago and this year has two new horses.
“That was a whole new experience for me was training them how to show,” she said.
Parks said she chooses horses based on how calm they are in different environments and how smooth they ride. She typically goes for older horses.
“This year I had an 8-year-old horse and a 15-year-old horse,” she said.
Parks is also in her second year in the cattle project.
“Last year since it was my first year, I got recognized for a lot of the hard work so I had the opportunity to go to a bunch of national shows and around the state,” she said.
Unforgettable experiences
All of the 4-Hers had similar things to say when it came to what 4-H means to them. For Parks, it’s been nine years full of experiences and friendships she would not have had an opportunity for otherwise.
“It opens a lot of doors,” she said.
Taylor Pringle said she feels 4-H has helped her develop as a leader as she’s grown up.
“My mom takes a lot of pictures so it’s cool to see how much I’ve grown,” she said.
Pringle said she’s gained a lot of skills she doesn’t think she’d have if it wasn’t for her time in 4-H.
For Sarah, who’s starting fourth grade this year, she also enjoys the connections she’s made so far.
“I’ve made a lot of friends,” she said.
DeDonder agreed.
“I’ve really liked the experience and I meet so many people and visit so many places,” she said.
Not just animals
All four 4-Hers were quick to point out that 4-H was about much more than “just animals” and judging by this year’s fair book, it’s easy to see why. Photography, rocketry, metals, woodworking and forestry are some of the areas in which 4-Hers can compete.
“A lot of people think it is just animals, but the great thing is you can get involved in 4-H if you don’t have animals or you don’t can’t have animals in town,” Patterson said. “Some of them we do dog, cats, hand pets, rabbits are allowed in Emporia and in other communities. People gravitate to animals when they’re young and regardless if you live in town or not, our animals just have the ability to teach us about empathy and compassion and caring for others.”
Those who aren’t involved in animal projects still get that exposure, she said, which is a great experience.
Patterson said 4-H programs have evolved from canning clubs and the like and started challenging young people to do more in ag.
Today a lot of 4-H programming is applicable for kids heading to college, but she said there’s opportunities for those heading into trades and crafts, too. The great thing is that all of the programs have supports through K-State and they’re all designed to help young people connect more with their communities.
“4-H truly is for everyone,” she said. “We love that there’s always new ideas, always new people, and there’s people who have skills to help teach and help us learn. It really is a great opportunity for all. I think that young people getting the opportunity to really explore what they’re interested in, they learn discipline, they learn serving others, they learn how to be involved in their community and they learn how to communicate and interact.
“I know in today’s world that’s changed quite a bit, but we’ve embraced computer-based interactions and we’re trying to do more to help these kids be ready for that environment but still be ready to speak one-on-one or even get up and talk in front of a room of 500 people. Those skills are important and we need them in our communities and for all ages. We need things that get young people out of their comfort zone and allow them to be able to do that.”
