A street repair project in Emporia ended one day earlier than expected.
The Lyon County Emergency Communications Center reports Commercial Street railroad crossing reopened for drivers Friday evening. It was closed for six days, and not expected to reopen until Saturday.
I used this crossing a few minutes ago. It's a huge improvement. Thanks to all who planned and fixed the crossing.
