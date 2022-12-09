Area girls basketball teams fared well yesterday in tournament play as Hartford High School’s Ali Smith continued his scoring onslaught against opposing teams.
Girls
Lebo High School hung on to beat Osage City, 45-43, remaining undefeated. Junior Audrey Peek recorded 19 points followed by senior Brooklyn Jones’ 15. The Lady Wolves led at halftime 18-17, pulling away in the third quarter. But Osage City launched a 15-11 comeback in the final period, though it wasn’t enough to overcome Lebo’s consistent execution. Osage City’s 6-foot-1 junior Campbell Stark scored 13 points, and sub-five-foot freshman Emory Speece added 10.
Madison High School downed Marmaton Valley High School, 46-28, extending its record to 3-0. Sophomore Jaelynn Weakley led the scoring with 12 points, and Sarah Miser contributed 11.
Hartford fell to 2-2 with a 52-31 loss against Bluestem, while Olpe fell to Cherryvale, 54-35, dropping to 1-2 on the season.
Boys
Hartford drubbed Bluestem, 58-20, improving to 3-1. Senior guard Ali Smith remains on a hot streak, firing off 26 points against the Lions. Smith dropped 27 on Yates Center a couple of days ago and last week, tallied 34 and 27 against Marmaton Valley and Midway, respectively. Smith is averaging 28.5 points per game.
Madison High School defeated Marmaton Valley High School, 57-25, winning its third consecutive game. Gavin Isch had another strong game scoring 10 points, grabbing six rebounds and collecting four steals. Bryson Turner was the leading scorer with 18 points.
In other Lyon County League action, Olpe defeated Cherryvale, 68-55, to improve to 3-0, while Lebo fell to Osage City, 66-43, dropping to 2-1.
Elsewhere, Northern Heights lost to Manhattan C.H.I.E.F. 83-38, falling to 0-3.
