US-NEWS-UKRAINE-PAUL-GET

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Kentucky) speaks during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on Tuesday, April 26.

 Al Drago/Getty Images/TNS

Sen. Rand Paul has been placed on a Ukrainian blacklist for promoting “Russian propaganda,” following months of critical comments about U.S. involvement in the ongoing war.

The country’s Center for Countering Disinformation listed Kentucky’s junior senator among a group of politicians, academics and activists that it sees as hostile to the country as it continues to try to beat back Russia’s five-month invasion.

