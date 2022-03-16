The 2021-22 high school basketball season officially concluded last weekend as a number of Lyon County League teams successfully navigated the 15-week journey.
On the boys’ side, Olpe won a second consecutive 1A Division I state title along with sub-state and LCL regular season and tournament championships. The Eagles finished the year 25-1.
Lebo placed second in the LCL with a record of 14-8. Madison was third at 16-5. Hartford (5-17) was winless in LCL play, finishing last.
The LCL is arguably one of the best girls’ leagues in the state at the lower classes with a depth of talent that is readily apparent. Lebo (22-2) and Burlingame (22-3) both reached the state tournament and placed first and second in the LCL respectively.
Madison battled Lebo and Burlingame all season but couldn’t overcome the Bearcats at sub-state, ending its season at 14-7 and with a third-place LCL finish.
Hartford rounded out the top-tier, finishing fourth at 13-9.
Under first-year head coach Ron Slaymaker, Olpe wasn’t able to run it back to a state championship this year but seemed to improve as the season progressed, garnering an 8-14 record and a fourth-place finish with Waverly and Hartford.
ALL LYON COUNTY LEAGUE TEAMS
GIRLS FIRST TEAM
Kiernan Breshears, senior, Hartford
Brooklyn Jones, junior, Lebo
Yolaine Luthi, junior, Madison
Kaylin Noonan, sophomore, Burlingame
Audrey Peek, sophomore, Lebo
Daelyn Winters, senior, Burlingame
GIRLS SECOND TEAM
Saige Hadley, freshman, Lebo
Ali Moore, senior, Lebo
Abby Peek, senior, Lebo
Jalynn Weakly, freshman, Madison
Josie Weers, junior, Southern Coffey County
GIRLS HONORABLE MENTION
Makenna Broyles, junior, Olpe
Regan Darbyshire, senior, Hartford
Kenna Masters, senior, Burlingame
Chloe Meehan, senior, Waverly
Kadey Robert, sophomore, Olpe
Josie Romig, senior, Waverly
Gracie Simmons, junior, Burlingame
BOYS FIRST TEAM
Landon Grimmett, junior, Lebo
Derek Hoelting, senior, Olpe
Trever Quaney, senior, Burlingame,
Damon Redeker, senior, Olpe
Drew Stutesman, senior, Madison
BOYS SECOND TEAM
Truman Bailey, junior, Olpe
Lane Barley, senior, Waverly
Trace Dannels, senior, Madison
Damian Foster, senior, Waverly
Wade Gleue, senior Southern Coffey County
Cole Lacey, senior, Marais des Cynges Valley
Lance Noonan, senior, Burlingame
BOYS HONORABLE MENTION
Braden Foltz, senior, Madison
Grayson Shoemaker, sophomore, Lebo
Ali Smith, junior, Hartford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.