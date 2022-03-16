DSC_0325.JPG
The 2021-22 high school basketball season officially concluded last weekend as a number of Lyon County League teams successfully navigated the 15-week journey.

On the boys’ side, Olpe won a second consecutive 1A Division I state title along with sub-state and LCL regular season and tournament championships. The Eagles finished the year 25-1.

Lebo placed second in the LCL with a record of 14-8. Madison was third at 16-5. Hartford (5-17) was winless in LCL play, finishing last.

The LCL is arguably one of the best girls’ leagues in the state at the lower classes with a depth of talent that is readily apparent. Lebo (22-2) and Burlingame (22-3) both reached the state tournament and placed first and second in the LCL respectively.

Madison battled Lebo and Burlingame all season but couldn’t overcome the Bearcats at sub-state, ending its season at 14-7 and with a third-place LCL finish.

Hartford rounded out the top-tier, finishing fourth at 13-9.

Under first-year head coach Ron Slaymaker, Olpe wasn’t able to run it back to a state championship this year but seemed to improve as the season progressed, garnering an 8-14 record and a fourth-place finish with Waverly and Hartford.

ALL LYON COUNTY LEAGUE TEAMS

GIRLS FIRST TEAM

Kiernan Breshears, senior, Hartford

Brooklyn Jones, junior, Lebo

Yolaine Luthi, junior, Madison

Kaylin Noonan, sophomore, Burlingame

Audrey Peek, sophomore, Lebo

Daelyn Winters, senior, Burlingame

GIRLS SECOND TEAM

Saige Hadley, freshman, Lebo

Ali Moore, senior, Lebo

Abby Peek, senior, Lebo

Jalynn Weakly, freshman, Madison

Josie Weers, junior, Southern Coffey County

GIRLS HONORABLE MENTION

Makenna Broyles, junior, Olpe

Regan Darbyshire, senior, Hartford

Kenna Masters, senior, Burlingame

Chloe Meehan, senior, Waverly

Kadey Robert, sophomore, Olpe

Josie Romig, senior, Waverly

Gracie Simmons, junior, Burlingame

BOYS FIRST TEAM

Landon Grimmett, junior, Lebo

Derek Hoelting, senior, Olpe

Trever Quaney, senior, Burlingame,

Damon Redeker, senior, Olpe

Drew Stutesman, senior, Madison

BOYS SECOND TEAM

Truman Bailey, junior, Olpe

Lane Barley, senior, Waverly

Trace Dannels, senior, Madison

Damian Foster, senior, Waverly

Wade Gleue, senior Southern Coffey County

Cole Lacey, senior, Marais des Cynges Valley

Lance Noonan, senior, Burlingame

BOYS HONORABLE MENTION

Braden Foltz, senior, Madison

Grayson Shoemaker, sophomore, Lebo

Ali Smith, junior, Hartford

