Jordy Cornejo-campoverde.jpg

Cornejo-Campoverde

 Courtesy Lyon County Sheriff’s Office

A status conference for Jordy Cornejo-Campoverde, one of the six defendants in the 2017 murder of Jesus Avila, has been pushed back again after not reaching a plea agreement.

Judge Lee Fowler scheduled the status conference to reconvene in Lyon County District Court at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 28, after defense attorney Frederick Meier stated that they were not ready to move forward with a plea deal with the State of Kansas.

