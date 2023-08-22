A status conference for Jordy Cornejo-Campoverde, one of the six defendants in the 2017 murder of Jesus Avila, has been pushed back again after not reaching a plea agreement.
Judge Lee Fowler scheduled the status conference to reconvene in Lyon County District Court at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 28, after defense attorney Frederick Meier stated that they were not ready to move forward with a plea deal with the State of Kansas.
If the deal remains unresolved by Monday, Judge Fowler will set the case for a jury trial.
Three other defendants in the case were set for sentencing on Monday.
Jovan Pecina is scheduled for sentencing at 10 a.m. Oct. 5 with Judge Larson, Andrew Granado will appear at 2 p.m. Oct. 6 with Judge Larson and Alan Alanis will appear in court for sentencing at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 13 with Judge Fowler.
The hearings follow the Aug. 9 sentencing for Samuel Garcia, the alleged gunman in Avila’s murder. Judge Larson sentenced Garcia to over 51 years in prison and over $20,000 in restitution.
Armando Nunez is currently serving 47 months after reaching a plea bargain on lesser offenses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.