Following the influx of cyclists during UNBOUND Gravel, the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center reports that cyclist traffic infractions did increase — but only slightly.
Despite a plethora of social media chatter surrounding UNBOUND Gravel riders violating traffic laws, LCECC Director Roxy Van Gundy said dispatchers only received a handful of complaints, including traffic complaints, traffic reckless, request supervisor and traffic other.
“... there really wasn’t any noticeable change,” Van Gundy said. “Law enforcement did quite a bit of traffic enforcement through the week, and had a long list of traffic stops. Of 66 traffic stops between 5/31 and 6/3 and of that 66, 4 of those were interactions with cyclists.”
Emporia Police Department Captain Ray Mattas said EPD did not add additional officers to the streets and did not track the types of traffic violations, outside of arrestable offenses.
“We do see an increase in complaints from the public about cyclists violating the traffic laws during the time of the Unbound,” Mattas said. “This is a [recurring] problem each year. When you bring in 4,000 cyclists plus their support crew adding an additional 4,000 to 6,000 people on top of the cyclists, [the] City of Emporia is seeing a temporary growth of close to 40% for a week. With this additional population, you are going to [see] people who do violate traffic laws.”
Local law enforcement and government also did all they could to help mitigate the traffic issues caused by the new arrivals. According to Mattas, the City of Emporia, the Emporia Police Department, and the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office provided information to community partners and cyclists on current traffic laws for cyclists and vehicles.
“The Emporia Police Department would like to ask all our residents to be patient with our visitors,” Mattas concluded. “We would also like for our visitors to be good community partners and obey all the traffic laws when they come to town.”
