Just under 200 gravel cyclists prepare to embark on the UNBOUND XL from downtown Emporia on June 2. In total, nearly 4,000 riders gathered in Emporia for the famous gravel races.

Following the influx of cyclists during UNBOUND Gravel, the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center reports that cyclist traffic infractions did increase — but only slightly.

Despite a plethora of social media chatter surrounding UNBOUND Gravel riders violating traffic laws, LCECC Director Roxy Van Gundy said dispatchers only received a handful of complaints, including traffic complaints, traffic reckless, request supervisor and traffic other.

