Courtesy ESU Athletics
The Emporia State softball team ran their home field winning streak to 12 games with a doubleheader sweep of Newman on Tuesday afternoon. The Hornets posted an 8-0 run-rule win in the first game and then won 5-2 in the second.
Game One
Emporia State took advantage of four Newman errors on the way to an 8-0 win in six innings in the matinee.
It took Gracie Rabe just seven pitches to retire the Jets in the top of the first and the Hornets rewarded her with a lead in the bottom of the inning. Abbey Ward singled and stole second with one out before Ari Cordova drove her in for a 1-0 lead after one inning.
It stayed 1-0 until the bottom of the fourth when Bailey Flewelling came up with two outs and the bases loaded. She laced a single to right field that was misplayed and allowed Haley Garnett, Roni Ranes and Emily Furnish to all score. Flewelling would then come home on a wild pitch as Emporia State took a 5-0 lead.
The Hornets would add two more runs in the bottom of the fifth thanks to another Jets error. McKensy Glass led off the inning with a hit by a pitch. Ward laid down a bunt, but Newman’s pitcher threw it away putting runners on second and third. Garnett then grounded out to third allowing Glass to score but the throw home from first was offline and allowed Ward to score from second base as Emporia State took a 7-0 lead.
Lexi Williams walked and stole second to lead off the bottom of the sixth and Flewelling followed with a bouncing ball up the middle that allowed her to score and invoke the run rule.
Flewelling finished 2-for-3 with four RBI and a run scored to pace the Hornet offense. Rabe went the distance, tossing her second shutout of the year while allowing just two hits and a walk.
Game Two
The Hornets scored five runs in the first two innings and cruised to a 5-2 victory to close out the doubleheader sweep.
A walk by Glass and back-to-back hit batters by Ward and Cordova would load the bases in the bottom of the first. Raines then hit a two-run single to put the Hornets on the board. Cordova would eventually come home on a wild pitch and Emporia State led 3-0 after one.
Anissa Ramos reached on a dropped fly ball to lead off the second and would come around to score on an RBI single from Alex Schreiner to give the Jets their first run. Cordova answered for the Hornets with a two-run single in the bottom of the inning that plated Garnett and Ward to push the Emporia State lead to 5-1. Josie Harrison then tossed a 1-2-3 inning in the top of the third with two strikeouts to shut down Newman.
The Jets manufactured a run in the top of the fifth. Schreiner led off with a single and went to second on a walk. Gianna Navarro was able to beat out a bunt to load the bases. Tori Waggoner then hit a grounder to third and Raines got the tag out but allowed the run to score. Harrison got the next two batters to fly out to end the inning and the last scoring threat for Newman.
Cordova and Raines each went 1-for-2 with two RBI while Ward scored two runs. Harrison went the distance in the circle, allowing one run on six hits with three strikeouts.
The Hornets (31-17, 11-9 MIAA) will hit the road for their final six regular season games starting on Friday, April 21 at defending national champion Rogers State. First pitch from Claremore, Okla. is set for 3 p.m.
