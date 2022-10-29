Braden Gleason

Braden Gleason threw for four touchdowns in Emporia State's win over Fort Hays State on Saturday.

 John Sorce/Gazette

The Emporia State football team extended its winning streak to five games in a 42-14 win over Fort Hays State on homecoming at Welch Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

“I think this game and our game at Kearney are games where I felt like we played four quarters,” head coach Garin Higgins said. “Our goal today was to get off to a better start than we did last week on both sides of the football and I think we did that.”

