The Emporia State football team extended its winning streak to five games in a 42-14 win over Fort Hays State on homecoming at Welch Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
“I think this game and our game at Kearney are games where I felt like we played four quarters,” head coach Garin Higgins said. “Our goal today was to get off to a better start than we did last week on both sides of the football and I think we did that.”
Emporia State indeed got off to a fast start as Braden Gleason connected with Jaylen Varner on a 31-yard touchdown just under four minutes into the game. The Hornets scored on their next possession three minutes later with a 16-yard run from Billy Ross Jr. to extend their lead to 14-0.
“We kind of thought they were going to keep everything underneath but they just kind of pressed up early on, so we just tried to take some shots and get off to a fast start,” Gleason said.
Gleason threw his second touchdown pass of the opening quarter on a 16-yard connection to Tyler Kahmann with 4:42 to play. Fort Hays got on the scoreboard on a 60-yard pass from Jack Dawson to Cale Cormaney for a 60-yard score late in the quarter.
“They’re a pretty balanced offense and can run and pass pretty well, so we knew we needed to get on them at the start,” linebacker Declan Haub said. “We played with an unbelievable amount of effort today. I think it was at a different level and made it hard for them to get back in the game.”
ESU added two more scores in the second quarter, both from Ross. The first coming on an eight-yard rush early in the quarter and the second on Gleason’s third touchdown pass of the afternoon from three yards out as the Hornets took a 35-7 lead into the half.
“God blessed me with the talent that I have, so I just want to use it to the best of my abilities,” Ross said about making an impact in both the rushing and receiving game.
Emporia State was forced to punt to begin the second half but got the ball back after the ball touched a Fort Fays State player and was recovered by Andrew Kayhill. It took just one play for the Hornets to score on a 26-yard touchdown pass from Gleason to Varner with 13:19 in the third. The Tigers responded with what would be the final score of the game, a 13-yard touchdown connection from Dawson to Manny Ramsey.
“I think today they played with the type of intensity that they needed to even when we were up 21-0,” Higgins said about the defense. “There have been times in the past when we didn’t play with that type of intensity, but I felt like our guys did that today.”
Gleason went 30-of-37 for 297 yards with four touchdowns and added 17 yards on the ground. Freshman Kingsley Bennett led the Hornets in rushing with 65 yards on nine carries while Billy Ross Jr. had 128 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns with 46 rushing, 58 receiving and 24 yards on punt returns. Jaylen Varner led the receivers with seven catches for 96 yards and two touchdowns.
Gleason now has 24 touchdowns and just one interception on the season. He credits the players around him for his success.
“I just want to get the ball to those guys and let them make plays,” Gleason said. “They do a great job out there and I’m just trying to get the ball in their hands.”
This was the fifth time Emporia State has scored at least 40 points in a game this season and the seventh time the Hornets have held their opponent to 21 points or fewer.
“This was a good win for us, especially on homecoming with a lot of alums back,” Higgins said. “These guys have earned the right to have a great crowd today. It’s just a good football team.”
Emporia State (7-2) will head on the road for the final time of the regular season on Nov. 5 when they will play Lincoln in Jefferson City, Mo. at 2 p.m.
