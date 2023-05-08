Area track and field teams were on the oval and in the field last week, competing in the Bearcat Relays and Burlington Invitational.
Hartford’s Trinity Windle won the girls’ high jump at the Bearcat Relays, and several area athletes finished in the top two at the Burlington meet. Chase County High School’s Tag Groh and Cooper Schroer recorded impressive performances in the 400 meters and 800 meters, respectively. They were also members of the first-place 4x400m and 4x800m relays. Freshman Lilly Skalsky of Olpe won the girls’ 3200 meters and anchored the Lady Eagles’ 4x800m relay to a second-place finish. Madison’s state-champion sprinter Bryson Turner swept the horizontal jumps, registering solid late-season marks. And Madison’s Yolaine Luthi raced to victory in the 300-meter hurdles, beating Burlington’s Haylei Potter. She also leaped 5-0 to win the girls’ high jump.
Girls high jump — 1, Trinity Windle, Hartford, 4-10.
3200m — 1, Lilly Skalsky, Olpe, 12:32.58.
300m hurdles — 1, Yolaine Luthi, Madison, 50.18.
4x800m relay — 2, Olpe (Gracie Scheve, Carlie Geiger, Milly Bailey, L.Skalsky), 11:19.70.
High jump — 1, Y.Luthi, Madison, 5-0.
Long jump — 2, Y.Luthi, Madison 15-4.5.
Pole vault — 1, Audrey Peek, Lebo, 8-6.
Shot put — 2, Madelyn Wilson, Chase County, 35-1.
Javelin throw — 2, Brooklyn Jones, Lebo, 118-6.
400m — 1, Tag Groh, Chase County, 51.82.
800m — 1, Cooper Schroer, Chase County, 2:01.39. 2, Darren Heins, Olpe, 2:05.59.
1600m — 2, Kaleb Arnold, Olpe, 4:42.64.
3200m — 2, Caleb Durst, Lebo, 10:38.88.
110m hurdles — 2, Aidan Eidman, Chase County, 16.99.
300m hurdles — 1, A.Eidman, Chase County, 45.61.
4x400m relay — 1, Chase County (Wyatt Griffin, C.Schroer, Brock Griffin, T.Groh), 3:31.32.
4x800m relay — 1, Chase County (Carson Schroer, Silus Hernandez, T.Groh, C.Schroer), 8:30.66.
High jump — 1, W.Griffin, Chase County, 6-0.
Long jump — 1, Bryson Turner, Madison, 23-0.5.
Triple jump — 1, B.Turner, Madison, 45-1.
Pole vault — 2, Luke Budke, Chase County, 11-0.
Javelin throw — 1, Garret Cole, Olpe, 150-2.5. 2, Mitch Budke, Chase County, 147-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.