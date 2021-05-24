Twenty-six students graduated from Northern Heights High School on Saturday, marking the end of an educational journey that brought unexpected challenges.
Lessons learned from an unprecedented senior year during a pandemic were top of mind, from the speeches to the decorated caps to the class motto: “I have no idea what I’m doing, but I know I’m doing it really, really well.”
Class president Mekenzy Lucas welcomed everyone to the ceremony with a brief speech, then the Northern Heights choir performed “A Million Dreams” from the movie The Greatest Showman. The band followed with a performance of “Blue Ridge Overture” by Frank Erickson.
Salutatorian Olivia Barrett spoke about the lessons she and her classmates learned during the past year and thanked teachers and staff for helping them navigate their senior year successfully.
Valedictorian Cody Medlen also talked about the year’s unexpected challenges and the strength and resilience required to face them. Some aspects of high school life remain the same however and Medlen called out a few classmates.
“We learned a lot of lessons this past year. Lessons in resilience, patience and that Jayden [Hall] will do anything for a dollar,” he said, drawing laughs from the Class of 2021.
USD 251 Board of Education President Matt Horton congratulated the seniors on their perseverance and adaptability. He encouraged them to set goals and hold themselves and each other accountable as they go on to become leaders in their communities.
“Remember, no matter what lies ahead, this is your home and you’re always welcome back,” Horton said. “You’ll always be a Wildcat.”
