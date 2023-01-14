Madelyn Wilson Chase County

Chase County's Madelyn Wilson scored 22 points on Friday night.

 Eric Rinehart/Special to The Gazette

ESKRIDGE, Kan. — It was a tough five days for the Chase County girls basketball team. They were undefeated at the beginning of the week but couldn’t get by a surging Osage City program Tuesday. And last night, the Lady Bulldogs lost to a strong Mission Valley squad 54-49.

Chase County (8-2) needed several minutes to find its rhythm Friday, having trouble finishing shots. The Lady Bulldogs finally found a groove but relapsed a bit during the second half.

