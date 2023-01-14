ESKRIDGE, Kan. — It was a tough five days for the Chase County girls basketball team. They were undefeated at the beginning of the week but couldn’t get by a surging Osage City program Tuesday. And last night, the Lady Bulldogs lost to a strong Mission Valley squad 54-49.
Chase County (8-2) needed several minutes to find its rhythm Friday, having trouble finishing shots. The Lady Bulldogs finally found a groove but relapsed a bit during the second half.
“The girls played really hard and did a lot of things right, but it was just too little too late,” head coach Amber Rausch said. “They hustled on defense, but our offense was a little stagnant in the second half and ended up with too many unforced errors.”
Freshman center Madelyn Wilson displayed more aggressiveness, appearing to be assertive and comfortable on the court. Wilson led the team in scoring with 22 points. Most impressive though was her 10-10 performance at the free throw stripe. Post-player Alexis Delong contributed 10 points. Mission Valley’s Adaline Bloomfield — who averages about nine points per game — put 26 on the Chase County defense.
“Overall, it was a hard-fought game and we just came up short against a really good team,” Rausch said.
The Chase County boys continued their winning ways Friday, but it wasn’t easy. The Bulldogs prevailed against Mission Valley in a low-scoring and tight game, 38-36.
Defense ruled the proceedings — the Bulldogs didn’t allow any double-digit scorers — so buckets were at a premium. However, the winning point differential could have been greater, thus eliminating some of the pressure in the latter stages of the game. But Chase County missed on several opportunities at the free throw stripe. (The Bulldogs could have used Madelyn Wilson at the line.) They only shot 20% (4-20).
“We like to make things interesting,” Chase County head coach Cade Witte said. “I was proud of the guys for finding a way to win. We felt like we had some momentum going into halftime but Mission Valley’s pressure caused us some turnovers and affected our shooting in the second half.”
The Bulldogs (9-1) emerged from the first quarter with the lead playing relentless defense. They began the next period with a 9-2 run and commanded a 23-14 lead at halftime. Whoever maintained constant defensive pressure the longest seemed destined to win.
In the third quarter, the Bulldogs dropped a 5-0 run on the Vikings and with intense hustle on defense, held a 21-11 lead with 3:00 left in the period. But fatigue appeared to settle in on their all-gas-no-brakes defense, and Mission Valley cranked out 10 consecutive points, narrowing Chase County’s lead to 28-25. The Bulldogs managed to reset and mount a 5-0 run to end the frame.
The team was able to hold down its lead in the fourth quarter. Chase County prevented Mission Valley from reaching 30 points until only 3:23 remained in the contest. Yet the game actually came down to the final seconds as Mission Valley was able to launch a desperation three-point shot. It missed badly.
“Even though the offense was struggling the guys worked hard to get stops on defense and limit their shots at the end,” Witte said.
