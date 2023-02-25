Xerarch Tungjaroenkel

Emporia's Xerarch Tungjaroenkel won a state championship at 150 pounds on Saturday.

Xerarch Tungjaroenkel won a state wrestling championship at 145 pounds last season.

He is now a two-time state champion after winning by a 3-1 decision over Maize’s Clayton Bowers in the 150-pound weight class final.

