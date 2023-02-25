Xerarch Tungjaroenkel won a state wrestling championship at 145 pounds last season.
He is now a two-time state champion after winning by a 3-1 decision over Maize’s Clayton Bowers in the 150-pound weight class final.
Updated: February 26, 2023 @ 12:56 am
Tungjaroenkel won his first match by fall over Lansing’s Xavier Harmon in 43 seconds. He defeated Goddard’s David Sample by major decision (11-1) in the quarterfinal and Hutchinson’s Kade Smith in the semifinals, also by major decision (10-2).
Emporia had two other medalists. Lukas Hainline finished fourth at 138 pounds and Davian White took sixth at 165.
Jesse Ultreras (175), Christian Trujillo (157) and Josiah Bradley (285) also made it state for the Spartans.
