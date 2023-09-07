It will be a busy day for Emporia High School athletics, with four teams in action this afternoon.
The Emporia gymnastics team will begin its season with a meet at Newton. The team has five seniors this year including Laney Cooper, who qualified for state last year but was unable to compete.
Head coach Angela Podrebarac is excited to have a large senior group.
“We have five seniors this year, Podrebarac said. “That’s a large number and I’m excited for that.”
The girls golf team will be at the Seaman Invitational in Topeka. Head coach Rick Eckert said the team has been working on the fundamentals in preparation.
“We’re a work in progress,” Eckert said. “We’re just trying to improve our short game and get more consistent hitting the ball. We hit good shots once in a while, but we need to hit them more often. And then once we get on the greens, the ability to get up and down is going to be essential for us.”
The Lady Spartan tennis team will at Spring Hill for a quad. Head coach Saul Trujillo was pleased with how the team played at home last week and has been honing in on the finer details on practice.
“The girls played well last week, but there are some small things we’ve been working on,” Trujillo said. “Things like turning when you’re at the net, placing volleys better or even positioning on the court. I’ve talked to the girls and they know those small things can go a long way.”
The boys soccer team (1-3) will continue the Titan Classic with a consolation semifinal at 4 p.m.
