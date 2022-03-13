Kiwanis Club of Emporia served about 1,100 people Saturday morning during the club’s 74th Annual Kiwanis Pancake Day at the Lyon County Fairgrounds’ Cloverleaf Diner.
“What’s not to like?" said pancake flipper and Kiwanis member Lyle Klamm about this well-loved community event.
Klamm and his wife Sue Klamm have volunteered with Pancake Day for more than 20 years.
Shari Scribner headed up the fundraising event this year. She said it takes “a lot of teamwork” to have everything ready to go by 6:30 the morning of the event.
“We have people who’ve volunteered for Pancake Day for as long as 40 years. I’m grateful for their experience," she said.
The club has about 30 members and Scribner said it “takes all hands on deck plus another 40 volunteers” to pull off this huge event. Volunteers include nursing students from Flint Hills Technical College, Emporia High School students, Key Club members from Northern Heights High School and, of course, many family members.
Emporia High School students Mia Crouch and Cameron Geitz were outside at the north end of the Lyon County Fairgrounds taking tickets as vehicles entered the pancake line. Their shift started at 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning.
Karen Garcia, whose parents are the club president and vice president, was also a ticket taker.
“There have been lots of people,” she said. “It’s been nice and steady.”
Joan Kloppenberg, club vice president, has volunteered at Pancake Day with her husband Ron Kloppenberg, club president, for about 12 years.
The drive-through is “a lot easier in a lot of ways,” Joan Kloppenberg noted, “but it’s so much fun when we can have the event in person. Many people make this a big family affair every year. They tell us they’ve been coming for pancakes since Dad was in grade school — and now the kids are all grown up. Isn’t that neat?”
Scriber said the club's made adjustments in the age of COVID-19.
“The drive-through has done what we needed it to do for the last three years,” Scribner said. “We were able to keep this major fundraising event going. We really appreciate that people come out and support us. We really look forward to Pancake Day being a sit-down event next year. It’s a major social event. We anticipate 2,000 diners when we resume the in-person event.”
The Kiwanis purpose is to improve the lives of children, and the local club has focused on the local area for its entire 98-year existence. Club members ensure that third graders from the four county schools in Americus, Neosho Rapids, Olpe and Reading receive dictionaries each year.
Recently, Kiwanians built a playground at the new SOS location; built and painted a new ramp at Red Rocks Historic Site; and built a children’s kitchen and teepee at the David Traylor Zoo. The Northern Heights High School newly-chartered Key Club is a local Kiwanis-supported project.
For more information about Kiwanis, visit their Facebook page at Facebook.com/EmporiaKiwanisClub or email EmporiaKiwanis@gmail.com.
