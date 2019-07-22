Hispanics of Today and Tomorrow celebrated its volunteers and community supporters with a dinner Saturday evening at Riverside Elementary School.
The group was established in 1998 as a way to celebrate and preserve Hispanic heritage within the Emporia community. Its purpose is to strengthen communication and understanding through the celebration of diversity.
HOTT runs a number of popular community events each year, including the annual Cinco de Mayo celebration and, most recently, the community Dia de los Muertos celebration. HOTT President Veronica Sotelo said those events would not be possible without community support and volunteers.
The group recognized Casey Woods and Jessica Buchholz of Emporia Main Street for their continued support with running downtown events; Hank Osterhout, executive director of Kansas Free for Arts, for helping with HOTT activities; and Ryann Brooks, reporter with The Emporia Gazette, for her coverage of HOTT events and the local Latino community.
“By volunteering, you’re giving back to the community,” Sally Sanchez, former president and current HOTT member, said. “If you’re giving an hour or two of yourself, that’s a great help in every aspect. That’s anywhere, at any event, in any capacity — it’s a big help.”
Sotelo said there are a number of areas in which people can help out with HOTT activities.
“If they want to be a member, definitely they can just contact Sally Sanchez or myself,” she said. “If they want to volunteer, become a member, we’re always looking for volunteers. We’re always there to answer questions.”
Sanchez said the group is currently working on planning the second annual Dia de los Muertos celebration, which will be held Oct. 26. She said the group has heard great feedback about last year’s celebration, so popular elements are coming back again this year.
The event will once again feature a community ofrenda — a memorial display of photographs or other items of significance to welcome back loved ones. A parade and a “la Catrina” — an elegantly dressed skeleton figure — look alike contest. Those events will run in conjunction with the large downtown celebration that will be held as well.
Woods said while Emporia Main Street is not supposed to have favorites, HOTT is one of their favorite groups to work with each year.
“HOTT has been great to work with,” he said. “Their events have gotten big enough that we’re now bringing people in from other communities. The fact that we can bring everyone together and have that conversation about heritage with the ofrendas. We had people saying, ‘I want to do that. I didn’t know I could do that.’ And then there’s the fact that the money raised is sending kids to school, and that’s been so awesome to see. They have just been a blast to work with.”
Sanchez said HOTT has raised and awarded more than $75,000 in scholarships over the last 19 years.
“We’ve been established for 20 years, and we started the year after we were established,” she said.
HOTT recently started a matching funds program with Emporia State University, as well as some private memorial scholarships with local community members.
“We were able to do that, too, and match those funds,” Sotelo said.
Those interested in learning more about HOTT or helping out with upcoming events are invited to email hottfiesta1@gmail.com. They may also call Sanchez at 620-366-1094 or Sotelo at 620-481-9305.
