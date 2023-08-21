The Kansas Hispanic & Latino American Affairs Commission hosted an informative session addressing concerns about the potential impact of House Bill 2350 on the Latino community Friday evening at the Lyon County History Center.
The event aimed to provide community members with insights, information, and strategies regarding the recently passed legislation, which went into effect on July 1 after the Kansas Legislature overrode the governor’s veto.
HB 2350 defines human smuggling as the act of “intentionally transporting, harboring or concealing an individual into or within Kansas, when the person knows or should have known that the individual is entering into or remaining in the United States illegally; benefits financially or receives anything of value; and knows, or should have known, that the individual being smuggled is likely to be exploited for the financial gain of another.”
The bill has garnered attention and raised questions due to its perceived implications for the Latino community, vague language and lack of clear implementation.
Monica Vargas-Huertas, KHLAAC chair, said violations of the law, which is categorized as a level five person felony, have to meet all three additional elements.
However, what constitutes “should have known,” “anything of value” and “exploited for the financial gain of another” in the language of the bill has not been clearly defined - opening the door for inconsistencies in the enforcement of the law. Additionally, no process for what happens to the victim of human trafficking has been laid out.
“The only thing we can ask for is some sort of guidance from the maximum prosecutor in the state, the attorney general,” Vargas-Huertas said. “We don’t have any so far. He has been quiet so far regarding the topic, but we have to remain alert.”
Vargas-Huertas said that vague language could lead to arrests based on racial profiling or targeting of Latino immigrants, especially as the legislation specifically concerns individuals in the country illegally, despite Kansas already having an implemented human-trafficking law - KSA 21-5426.
“You just have to look at basic examples: If a good Samaritan gives his or her fellow Kansan a ride to work and receives gas money in exchange — or if a paramedic, while on duty, transports someone to the emergency room — they could be subject to level-five felonies,” Governor Laura Kelly said in message addressing her veto of the bill. “That overcriminalization is unnecessary and shows that lawmakers haven’t considered the full impact of this bill.”
Attendees of the forum asked what their rights would be, in the event that they were stopped by law enforcement while potentially driving around an undocumented friend, family member or coworker. Vargas-Huertas said unless you or your passenger are under arrest, you are not required to step out of the vehicle and only the driver of the vehicle would be required to provide any sort of identification.
“They have been [telling immigrants] that the law says that we have to cooperate with authorities,” she said. “That is not a law. … We always have the right to remain quiet because anything can be used against us.”
Instead, Vargas-Huertas recommended that individuals in that situation tell law enforcement that they are exercising their right to remain silent until they can speak with their attorney.
While the bill has already become law, KHLAAC Executive Director Carla Rivas-D’Amico said it is up to the Latino community to get involved in the civic process and ensure that their voices are heard.
“In this country, we don’t have kings, we don’t have dictators, we don’t have autocrats, we have representatives. And it is our right and our responsibility as people who live in this country to be involved,” Rivas-D’Amico said. “Even if we can’t vote, some of the most talented, passionate organizers that I have worked with in my years of organizing on electoral campaigns or doing Hispanic outreach, could not vote and were not citizens, but they understood the power of the vote and the importance of being involved in the selection process of who is going to represent us and who is going to write the laws that are going to affect our community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.