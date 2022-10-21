The Emporia High School football team will look to end its regular season the same way it started: with a win.
The Spartans enter Friday’s contest against Junction City with a 1-6 record and haven’t won since a season-opening overtime win against Pittsburg.
Head coach Keaton Tuttle has been optimistic about how his team has been practicing this week.
“It’s been great. On Tuesday I think we had one of the best practices we’ve had all season,” Tuttle said. “I think the cooler weather gets them a little more excited, which is nice to see. We’ve had to go a little quicker because we’ve had parent conferences, which is fine. The nice thing is we have a lot of assistant coaches who can take over for us when teachers can’t be here and we have some great leadership that’s getting us through that as well.”
The Blue Jays come into town with a 5-2 record and sit in second place in the Centennial League, with their only league loss coming to an undefeated Manhattan team. Tuttle knows there is a challenge in front of them but is focused on improving his team.
“We know they have some good athletes and are very well coached,” Tuttle said. “Their quarterback is very good and they have a lot of talented guys around him. Our biggest thing is we’ve got to be able to run the ball and be successful on the ground, which we weren’t able to do last week at all. We need to continue to get better at what we do and not worry about other teams. We’ll gameplan for them and things like that, but we’ve got to work on getting ourselves better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.