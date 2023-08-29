The Emporia High School team picked up its first win of the season in thrilling fashion on Tuesday night, a 2-1 win over Seaman.
With about eight seconds to play in the first overtime period, Emporia got a free kick after a yellow card that deflected off the crossbar, then another Spartan headed the ball toward the goal that also hit the crossbar before the officials blew the whistle.
After a bit of confusion, the officials huddled and confirmed that the ball did indeed cross the plane and the Emporia celebration ensued. Sophomore Kevin Magana was credited with the golden goal.
“I shot the ball and prayed to God, I’m not going to lie,” Magana said. “I was hoping it went in and it all went well in the end.”
Head coach Victor Ibarra was glad for Magana, and for the team to get their first win of the season.
“This was obviously an exciting game and people get to see exactly why it’s called the beautiful game,” Ibarra said. “It’s one of those things you dream of, but can’t try to replicate. He’s going to remember that for the rest of his life.”
“It was good to get that monkey off our back in terms of not being able to win with what is a brand-new group, especially against a good program like Seaman.”
Ibarra noted that Magana was the right guy at the right moment for that final shot.
“I thought whenever we played through him, he was able to really dictate the game,” Ibarra said. “We were more defensive when we weren’t, so Kevin is absolutely the person we want taking those shots.”
Emporia got on the board in the first half with a goal from Emilio Aleman. Seaman scored the equalizer in the second half to force overtime.
Emporia (1-1) will host Maize South, the defending state champs in Class 5A, on Thursday night at 6:15 to conclude its three-game homestand.
