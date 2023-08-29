Carter Granado

Emporia's Carter Granado controls the ball against Seaman on Tuesday night.

 John Sorce/Gazette

The Emporia High School team picked up its first win of the season in thrilling fashion on Tuesday night, a 2-1 win over Seaman.

With about eight seconds to play in the first overtime period, Emporia got a free kick after a yellow card that deflected off the crossbar, then another Spartan headed the ball toward the goal that also hit the crossbar before the officials blew the whistle.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.