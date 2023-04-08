Hundreds of families turned out for the Flint Hills Optimist Club's 37th annual Easter Egg hunt at Jones Park Saturday morning.
The group hid 15,000 pieces of candy at the park, thanks to some help from the event co-sponsor Valu-Net Fiber.
The Flint Hills Optimist Club Easter Egg Hunt is scheduled for Saturday, April 8, 2023 at Jones Park in Emporia. Five separate areas designated for the hunt for children of different ages and abilities.
Hunts are divided into ages 2 and under, 3 - 4, 5 - 7 and ages 8 - 9. A fifth site is reserved for children with disabilities.
“Everybody always has a good time,” club member Stan Fowler told The Gazette last week. “We have a lot of people who are really happy and thank us. It’s a good change for us to truly just give back to the community that’s helped us with our fundraisers and the stuff that we have, between the Christmas tree sales and the Optimist All-Stars basketball game.”
The Flint Hills Optimist Club is a not-for-profit organization that is dedicated to area youth. The Flint Hills Optimist club sponsors a wide variety of youth activities in the greater Lyon County area.
News and Online Editor
