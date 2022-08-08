Surprise Witness full cover.jpg
A local author is donating the proceeds of her August book sales to the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Marian Riedy, a retired Emporia State University professor, fiction author, and Emporia local is donating one month of sales from her latest book, “Surprise Witness,” to the VFW in honor of Agent Orange Awareness Day.

