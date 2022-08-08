A local author is donating the proceeds of her August book sales to the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Marian Riedy, a retired Emporia State University professor, fiction author, and Emporia local is donating one month of sales from her latest book, “Surprise Witness,” to the VFW in honor of Agent Orange Awareness Day.
“A friend of mine who read the book advised me of the fact that Aug.10 was National Agent Orange Awareness Day,” Riedy said. “Because one of my characters ultimately ends up dying from complications of his exposure to Agent Orange in Vietnam, it caught my attention.”
The inspiration to donate to the VFW came from her friend, who Riedy said was affected by Agent Orange during the Vietnam War and on whom she based a character in her book.
“[He] has had very serious health complications for decades. Luckily he’s surviving them and then the VFW … it just all came together,” Riedy said.
Riedy grew up in Hope, Kansas in Dickinson County, where she attended grade and high school. She attended the University of Kansas and, eventually, law school at Harvard.
Riedy then practiced law for around 20 years in Washington D.C. before accepting an appointment in 2009 to teach business law at Emporia State University, a position she held for 12 years before retiring.
“I’ve just spent a great part of my life reading,” Riedy said of becoming an author. “I can’t stand to be without a book. It would drive me crazy.”
“When I was very little, like three years old, my mother said I burst into tears and said ‘Everybody in his family can read except me,’” Riedy continued. “So that’s been one of my lifetime advocations. If you read a lot, I suppose lots of people also get the bug to write. And of course, as a lawyer, I spent my life writing.”
Turning to fiction was, to Riedy, akin to switching genres.
“Seven or eight years ago I decided to try my hand at fiction and publish my first legal thriller,” Riedy said.
That first book, “Fatal Accusation,” came out in 2020 and her latest work, “Surprise Witness,” was published in June of this year.
Much like the first, Riedy’s latest work is a thriller, full of mystery, plot twists, and a ticking clock.
“It’s a maze that I draw for people with plot twists and who’s telling the truth and who people really are. It’s a mind-teaser,” Riedy said. “The back story, the genesis of the plot, lies in Vietnam when four soldiers have an unexpected and surprising encounter and from that moment in the jungles of Vietnam, their life unfolds in ways that, unbeknownst to them, connect all of them.”
“Many years later my protagonist at the law firm stumbles upon part of the interconnected web that holds these people together and they have to unravel this web of, I call it, secrets and lies to basically save their client,” she continued.
“I know people who have read my books, not a ton, again I’m not a bestselling author yet. People who have read it typically enjoy it,” Riedy said. “It’s a fun mystery thriller and it’ll just get your thinking and trying to figure out what’s going on.”
