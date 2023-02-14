The Emporia High School girls basketball team took down Manhattan on Tuesday night, 40-34, to split the season series with the Indians.
Leading by three heading into the fourth quarter, Emporia went 15-of-17 from the free-throw line over the final eight minutes to secure the win.
“Those should be automatic, especially for the kids that are on the court at that time,” head coach Carolyn Dorsey said. “We have an offense group and a defensive group and if you’re in the offensive group, you need to hit free throws. We work on them every day after practice and 15-of-17 is what we expect.”
Both teams started out slow in the first half as Emporia led 9-8 after the first quarter and were held to just two points in the second quarter as it trailed 15-11 at the half.
“We had a really bad start,” Dorsey said. “The first half was not pretty. I thought we guarded okay but we were really bad on offense and they kind of did what they did to us up there. We hit a big shot in the second half and that gave us some pep in our step.”
The Emporia defense tightened up in the third quarter, holding Manhattan to just three points while scoring 10 to grab a 21-18 lead.
“We were trying to press defensively the whole game but they broke it super easily in the first half,” Dorsey said. “In the second half, we would cause problems. We would get a steal or a turnover and that makes us that much better but we need to bring that out of them more consistently. That being said, they answered the bell. Manhattan is a tough team and that’s still a good win.”
Rebecca Snider led Emporia with 12 points and Ryan Peak and Emeil Bennett added seven points in the win.
Emporia (15-3) will hit the road for one final time this season when it heads to Junction City to take on the Blue Jays on Friday, Feb. 17 at 6 p.m.
