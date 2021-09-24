A win is a win, especially when it’s your first as a head coach. For Emporia High skipper Keaton Tuttle, the Spartans’ 42-32 win over Highland Park at Welch Stadium Friday night was anything but pretty, but it was still that long-awaited initial victory.
“I couldn’t be happier for these guys,” Tuttle said as students swarmed onto the field to celebrate the homecoming W with the team. “We worked hard and we’ve seen some pretty low lows and some pretty high highs, but in the end, ultimately they didn’t give up.”
Emporia (1-3) has faced significant adversity over the past season and a half, and it faced even more against the Scots (0-4) on Friday. After taking an early 13-0 lead, the Spartans saw Highland Park score the final 18 points of the first half to take the advantage into halftime.
Things appeared grim at the intermission. Not only was Emporia trailing a team that hasn’t won since 2017, but it was being outgained 188-58, a figure which included just two rushing yards.
“We had a lot of guys yelling and screaming,” said quarterback Cam Geitz of the locker room at halftime. “I mean, talk is cheap, but we actually came out and changed something, which was great.”
Tuttle said that after getting thrashed on defense and suffocated on offense in the first two quarters, the coaching staff had to make several adjustments prior to the start of the second half.
“We talked a little bit about our effort up front,” he said. “We got into a couple different sets where we pulled some guys out of the box and ultimately we were able to run the ball, which opened up the passing game too.”
The third quarter was a track meet as the two teams traded touchdowns and leads back and forth, including an 80-yard rushing touchdown and a 99-yard kickoff return touchdown by the Scots.
But it was a swing pass from Geitz to Derrick Keys out of the backfield that wound up going for 64 yards to the house and giving Emporia a 35-32 lead with 2:57 left in the third period.
The Spartans shut out Highland Park in the final 12 minutes, thanks in part to improved tackling and two downfield interceptions by Fred Jackson, the second of which sealed the victory and injected a jubilant energy into the Emporia sideline and crowd.
“I think the guys kind of weren’t ready for it either,” Tuttle said of the end-of-game emotion. “It’s something they haven’t experienced in a while, so it’s nice to see. Like I said, I’m incredibly happy for the guys. They deserve it.”
It was Emporia’s first win in 364 days as well as the first in the Tuttle era, and the relief in the stands and on the field afterward was palpable.
But Tuttle said the game may very well have turned out otherwise if the Spartans hadn’t shown the mental toughness they did coming out of halftime.
“It would have been really easy for our guys to be like, ‘We’ve never been down to this team before,’ and they were,” he said. “But right there, the resiliency, you know, I told them, I said, ‘Your coaches are never going to quit on you and I expect you guys not to quit either.’ And they didn’t. They stayed up and ultimately it showed.”
Geitz finished the night completing 12 of 17 passes for 205 yards and two touchdowns, but he didn’t care to talk too much about his stats.
“Honestly, my performance really doesn’t matter,” he said. “All that matters is we won.”
The senior quarterback distributed his 12 completions among five different receivers. Parker Leeds led the way with four receptions for 65 yards while Jaxon Dial had two for 40 and a touchdown, Bobby Trujillo had two for 17, Kaden Woydziak had two for nine, Keys had one for 64 and a touchdown and Kyle Obermeyer had one for 10 as well as a 64-yard scoop-and-score in the first half.
Keys also added 51 rushing yards and two TDs on 12 attempts while Trujillo rushed five times for 35 yards and a score.
Tuttle credited the offensive line for adjusting well after halftime in order to open up the running game.
“In the second half, the offensive line was a new group, they really were,” he said. “I’ve got to give a lot of credit to those guys up front.”
But, he said, it was a total team effort, as everyone had to come together to make plays to get the job done.
“Seeing the reaction of the guys -- and it’s been a long time coming -- that’s what makes it worth it right there,” Tuttle said.
UP NEXT
The Spartans will head back out on the road next week as they take on Washburn Rural. The Junior Blues are 3-1 after suffering their first loss of the season 18-17 in overtime at Junction City Friday night.
Tuttle said that getting the win over Highland Park will be monumental as Emporia goes into an incredibly difficult back half of its schedule.
“I think it’s really big going forward,” he said. “It’ll give us some momentum into next week for sure. I mean, did we have our mistakes? Sure. But we know we did find a few things here and there I think we had a lot of success in, so if we can sustain those things, I think it gives us a lot of momentum going forward.”
So what are the Spartans going to do after they sleep off the excitement of the win?
“Come back Monday and keep working hard,” Geitz said.
EMPORIA 42, HIGHLAND PARK 32
Highland Park (0-4) -- 0; 18; 14; 0; -- 32
Emporia (1-3) -- 7; 6; 22; 7; -- 42
SCORING
Emporia -- Geitz 29-yard pass to Dial (Allemang kick)
Emporia -- Obermeyer 64-yard fumble return (kick no good)
Highland Park -- safety
Highland Park -- Richardson 8-yard run (conversion good)
Highland Park -- Richardson 11-yard run (conversion good)
Emporia -- Keys 13-yard run (conversion no good)
Highland Park -- Reed 80-yard run (conversion good)
Emporia -- Keys 5-yard run (conversion good)
Highland Park -- Richardson 99-yard kickoff return (conversion good)
Emporia -- Geitz 64-yard pass to Keys (conversion good)
Emporia -- Trujillo 8-yard run (Allemang kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING -- Emporia: Keys 12-51, Trujillo 5-35, Geitz 5-2, Galbreath 1-2, Team 1-(minus) 25. Highland Park: Spruce 15-22, Reed 12-81, Richardson 5-37, James 4-9.
RECEIVING -- Emporia: Leeds 4-65, Dial 2-40, Trujillo 2-17, Woydziak 2-9, Keys 1-64, Overmeyer 1-10. Highland Park: Richardson 8-71, Reed 3-84, Drew-Gregory 1-12.
PASSING -- Emporia: Geitz 12-17-0 205 yards. Highland Park: Spruce 12-19-1 167 yards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.