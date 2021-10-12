A Roman Catholic priest who served two Emporia congregations as well as others in eastern Kansas has died. Peter Glenn O'Sullivan was 65.
Porter Funeral Homes in the Kansas City area reports Rev. O'Sullivan died Saturday after a short battle with head and neck cancer. He was born and reared in Johnson County, and played football for a time at Washburn University. He then served in the Marines before becoming a priest in 1983.
O'Sullivan's service in the church included time at Sacred Heart and St. Catherine's Parishes in Emporia, where he helped both with building projects. He's also credited during that time with encouraging a pilgrimage by nuns in Atchison to Mexico.
O'Sullivan, who was fluent in Spanish, established an account in Emporia for the Missioneras Guadalupanas de Cristo Rey, which is based in Mexico City.
O'Sullivan also ministered in Kansas City, Kansas, Topeka, Mission and Overland Park. He died while serving as a priest in Paola.
A memorial rosary and visitation are planned Sunday evening in Shawnee. A memorial mass will follow on Monday.
