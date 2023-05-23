Planning and Zoning administrator Justin Givens led a public hearing Tuesday, allowing Emporians to air concerns and ask questions about the city’s proposed zoning regulations.
Comments from the hearing will be addressed during the Planning and Zoning Commission’s next meeting on June 20.
According to Givens, the zoning regulations include a change from traditional use-based zoning codes to modern form-based codes, which focus more on the relationship between building facades and the public realm.
“To the average person, a lot of this is probably going to look the same and feel the same,” Givens said. “They’ll interact with it mostly the same.”
Givens said form-based zoning is preferable because it encourages revitalization, promotes affordable housing, helps small businesses, promotes walkability, preserves a sense of place and changes the focus of what is regulated.
The new plan moves away from zoning districts and instead focuses on parcel types, such as residential and commercial. The idea, Givens said, was to be more equitable in how property was distinguished within the City of Emporia.
He said the idea was for new construction and renovations to be more uniform, in order to keep the city attractive.
An example of that, Givens explained, was the change to a required build-to line, which is a set building line on a lot, measured parallel from the front and/or corner side lot line, where the structure must be located. The building facade must be located on the build-to line, or within the given range.
That takes the place of a setback requirement.
Susan Brinkman, who spoke as a concerned homeowner and businessowner, said she wanted the planning commission to revisit the RLB requirement.
“The build-to line for infill at 15-feet, if it’s a neighborhood that had a 25-foot setback from the front and I enjoy my porch and a new person has to build at 15-feet, I no longer have a beautiful sightline up and down my street,” she said. “I have one sightline and then one probably into my neighbor’s dining room.”
Brinkman also had concerns about main commercial corridors, like Commercial Street, and possible changes to parking. She said customers of downtown businesses like hers rely on parking up and down Commercial Street. A potential change she noted was the removal of some parking spaces for the inclusion of greenspace up and down the strip and parallel parking.
“Every person that I’ve asked ... has said, ‘Oh Susan, that is never going to happen. We are not taking out your angled parking,’” she said.
Brinkman said her concern was only holding residential, commercial and industrial property owners accountable for changes within the document while the municipality would not be required to make changes based on the document it passed.
Planning commission members said they would discuss the comments at their June 20 meeting.
Another key change is the proposed supplmental regulations for short-term rentals. The regulations include two classes: owner occupied and non-owner occupied.
Owner occupied rentals would required an annual license and registration, as well as hold an insurance requirement. Non-owner occupied rentals would require a conditional use permit, annual license and registration, insurance requirement and require a local contact.
Although now in the final stages, the process to update the city’s zoning regulations has taken several years. In Aug. 2022, city commissioners modified a contract with consultant Jim Kaup, a Topeka-based attorney who specializes in local government and land use. Kaup was still revising the regulations nearly 36 months after he began.
