EHS wrestling

Emporia High School wrestling hosted senior night last night.

 Eric Rinehart/Special to The Gazette

It was senior night at yesterday’s Emporia High School-Ottawa High School wrestling dual. And wins for both the boys and girls squads seemed fitting on a special evening.

The Spartans upended Ottawa 64-18 and are now 1-3 in duals.

