It was senior night at yesterday’s Emporia High School-Ottawa High School wrestling dual. And wins for both the boys and girls squads seemed fitting on a special evening.
The Spartans upended Ottawa 64-18 and are now 1-3 in duals.
“My seniors really stepped up, showed great leadership,” said Spartans head coach Brook Medrano. “The energy was fantastic from the crowd. The community really showed up and it was a really fun environment.”
This season is the final hurrah for nine Spartan student-athletes. Six boys.
“It’s kind of bittersweet for me as a coach,” Medrano said. “It’s awesome to see these seniors get to this point in their life, but at the same time, I’m going to be losing them. I think every single one of them will have a bright future.”
The seniors showed out last night. Xerarch Tungjaroenkul (150), ranked No. 1 in 5A, won by fall. Lukas Hainline (138) won by fall, Davian White (165) won by forfeit, Jesse Ulteras (175) won by fall, Nicholas Marcum (190) won by fall and Talan Tabares won by fall.
Medrano’s appreciation and regard for his team are palpable.
“They’re like family, just really a tight-knit group,” he said. “They get along. They laugh, they joke. It’s just really fun to be around. And I know that every day when they show up, they’re going to wrestle hard and do their best, and that’s all I can ask for as a coach.”
The Lady Spartans prevailed 60-24, improving to 4-0 in duals. A trio of seniors is competing on the mat for Emporia this year: Azia Obregon (115) 18-8, Abril Ruiz (145) 8-8, and Kiana Flores-Delgado (170) 24-5.
“We have three seniors this year,” said Lady Spartan head coach Shawn Russell. “They’ve been with us since they were freshmen. They’ve come up in our system and I just couldn’t be prouder of them. I’m really going to miss them, how wonderful and supportive they are. They’re quick-witted and very funny. They’re a great group, always smiling and always positive.”
