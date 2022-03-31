Friday fish fries are a big deal for some people at this time of year. But Al Slappy is getting ready for a Saturday special.
“We do believe it’s pretty tasty,” Slappy said Thursday.
His Eastside Emporia Community Group will hold its annual fish fry Saturday, April 9 at the Emporia Recreation Center, 313 West Fourth Ave.
“Every bit of 15-17 years, we’ve been having our fish fry as a fundraiser for our group,” Slappy said.
The group’s main interest in recent years has been Eastside Memorial Park at Ninth and East Street, which Slappy says was neglected for some time.
“All of our fundraising goes toward playground equipment, basketball court, shelter, lighting,” he said.
The EECG has other projects, such as a scholarship program. The goal, Slappy said, is to “help out many kids on a lot of different levels – not only socially, but mental as well as educational.”
The fish fry is one of several things on the group’s spring planner. A Memorial Day weekend barbecue is returning, after a tow-year break due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“We will do a candlelight service on May 28,” Slappy said, “and then Sunday, the 29th, we will have the community barbecue.” People are asked to bring a covered dish to feed 10 people.
Then there’s that basketball court, which was installed in the park last fall. A dedication date for that still is not set.
“I’ve been trying to coordinate with some different personnel to let them experience the experience of expressing themselves,” Slappy said.
He added one corner of the court will have the insignia of Jones Trust on it, because it has helped the group in various ways through the years. Other names could be added as well.
The EECG does a great deal, considering Slappy describes it as small.
“On paper, we probably have 14-17,” he said, “but actual members are about nine.” Volunteers pitch in to help as well.
Plates of catfish, spaghetti, coleslaw, corn on the cob, cornbread, dessert and soda will be served from 1:00-6:00 p.m. for $9 each. After expenses, Slappy hopes to clear $700 from the event.
The group also has an account through the Emporia Community Foundation.
