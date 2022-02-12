The Emporia High boys basketball team lost a tough contest to Manhattan Friday 64-52.
The Spartans fell to 2-14.
Emporia scrapped and hustled, remaining within striking distance to the very end, but couldn’t quite overcome the point differential obstacle.
“I thought we really played hard,” said head coach Beau Welch. “We’ve gotten to the point where we are consistently competitive, we just haven’t been strong enough to maintain it till the end against league foes.”
The game began with some fast scoring, highlighted by a Cooper Rech dunk.
The score was 15-13 Indians at the opening of the second quarter, and then each squad experienced a scoring drought and missed opportunities.
Manhattan led the game 25-20 at the half.
The pace remained the same through the third period as Manhattan maintained its lead, 40-34. The Spartans refused to tap out, continuing to make plays when a massive Manhattan run seemed imminent.
But with approximately 3:00 left in the game, Manhattan extended its lead by an insurmountable 16 points.
“We get better each day, but the things we really need to get better at are things you don’t get better at overnight,” Welch said.
Emporia plays Junction City at home on Tuesday.
