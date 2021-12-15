Area teams played Tuesday night in week three of the high school basketball season.
GIRLS
Lebo extended its record to 5-0, defeating Waverly 45-19 at home Tuesday evening. The Wolves held the Bulldogs to less than five points per quarter and Lebo sophomore Audrey Peek scored 11 points, reaching double-digits again. Lebo plays Hartford Thursday.
Olpe drubbed Marais des Cygnes Valley Tuesday at Melvern, dropping 50 on the Trojans. The 50-15 victory increased the Eagles’ record to 3-2. Three Olpe players reached double-digits, scoring 10 points each: sophomore Milly Bailey, junior Ava Clark and junior Makenna Broyles. Olpe faces Southern Coffey County on Thursday.
Northern Heights cruised past Chase County 41-22 to move to 4-1 while the Bulldogs are now 3-2. The Wildcats will play Central Heights on Friday while Chase County will play Lyndon.
The Madison-Hartford game was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.
GIRLS
Northern Heights won its first game of the season, defeating Chase County 46-43. The Wildcats are 1-4 while the Bulldogs fall to 3-2. The Bulldogs were down 35-24 after the third period, then launched a 19-8 run but couldn’t overcome the deficit all the way. Kolden Ryberg and Jarrod Campbell scored 15 and 12 points, respectively, for Northern Heights. Cooper Schroer had 15 points for Chase County and Tag Groh added 13. Northern Heights squares off against Central Heights on Friday. Chase County plays Lyndon.
The Olpe boys made quick work of Marais des Cygnes Valley Tuesday, winning 66-13. The Eagles jumped out to a 24-4 lead after the first quarter and it only got worse as they led 55-8 before the fourth quarter commenced. Damon Redeker scored 16 points, followed by Derek Hoelting’s 15 and Truman Bailey’s 10-point effort. Olpe moves to 4-1 and plays Southern Coffey County on Thursday.
Lebo dropped to 3-2 Tuesday, losing to Waverly at home 52-34. The Bulldogs only used eight players, and Waverly senior Damian Foster led all scoring with 23 points. Freshman Zach Oswald had 14 for the Wolves.
The Madison-Hartford game was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.