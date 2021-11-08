The 18th annual Emporia Freedom Fest brought a full slate of activities to the All Veterans Memorial Park on Saturday, including a World War II reenactment.
Members of the 101st Airborne Dog Company — a group of WWII reenactors — transformed the old Soden’s Mill bridge into a German checkpoint in Douve, France. Spectators saw what a similar battle would have been like 80 years ago, complete with offensive and defensive tactics, an armored German tank and historically accurate costumes and weapons. Smoke bombs and blank cartridges added to the battleground feel.
Robert Cunningham, a Marine veteran and member of the group, said the battle was modeled after the push into France after D-Day in 1944.
“We designed this reenactment to look and feel like an assault on a bridge in France three or four days after the D-Day invasion,” he said. “There isn’t an official record of this exact battle, but skirmishes like this would have been happening as the Allies pushed inland.”
Cunningham said he enjoys sharing living history through reenactments because it makes historical events more relatable.
“For me, [participating in] reenactments keeps history alive and I think we’re less likely to make the same mistakes again if we can see what it was like the first time,” he said.
This year’s Freedom Fest also brought back popular events like the 16- and 40-mile Freedom Ride bicycle races, the Freedom Run/Walk/Stroll, the Will to Win Warrior Spur Race, the Ruck March and the Freedom Fest Disc Golf Open. Overall, almost 300 people participated in the competitive activities.
Lead organizer and Army National Guard Sgt. Major Steve Harmon said he was glad to see so many people back after last year’s event had to be altered due to the pandemic.
“We were hoping to have about 200 people this year after dropping to around 100 participants last year, so this is fantastic,” he said. “It doesn’t hurt that this is the best weather we’ve ever had for Freedom Fest.”
Clear skies and cool breezes made for ideal conditions for competitors and spectators alike. In addition to the many athletic events, the Freedom Fest Expo gave attendees a chance to explore military vehicles, climb a rock wall and learn more about Veterans Day.
The local Kansas Army National Guard unit provided a climbing wall and decommissioned Abrams Tank to explore, sponsored the Ruck March and manned the obstacle course portion of the Warrior Spur Race.
“This is a community service event for us,” said 1st Sgt. Dominic Cantu. “It lets folks know more about what we do, about our capabilities, and it lets us have some fun with the community.”
Proceeds from Freedom Fest events provide funding for the All Veterans Memorial and the 137th/635th Veterans Scholarship Fund. Learn more about Emporia’s Freedom Fest at emporiafreedomfest.org.
