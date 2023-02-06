Audrey Beaty
Stephen Coleman/ESU Athletics

The Emporia State women’s basketball team struggled offensively in a road matchup against Missouri Western in a 76-60 defeat to the Griffons on Saturday afternoon.

The Lady Hornets opened the scoring with a second-chance basket from Audrey Beaty on the opening possession. Following the basket from Beaty, Missouri Western put together an 11-2 run that lasted until the four-minute mark of the first quarter.

