The Emporia State women’s basketball team struggled offensively in a road matchup against Missouri Western in a 76-60 defeat to the Griffons on Saturday afternoon.
The Lady Hornets opened the scoring with a second-chance basket from Audrey Beaty on the opening possession. Following the basket from Beaty, Missouri Western put together an 11-2 run that lasted until the four-minute mark of the first quarter.
Tre'Zure Jobe snapped the scoring run with her first points of the game to make the score 11-6 with 3:42 remaining in the first quarter, but the Griffons were able to close the quarter on a 10-2 run as they led 21-8 after one quarter.
Emporia State continued to struggle early in the second quarter as it took until the 5:34 mark of the quarter to score when Faith Paramore scored on a turnaround jump shot. The offense picked up for the Lady Hornets over the final five and a half minutes as they scored 16 points in the quarter but were unable to slow down the Griffons, which led 45-24 at the half.
The Lady Hornets traded points with the Griffons for much of the third quarter. Emporia State put together a 7-0 scoring run that lasted nearly five minutes as they cut the Griffon lead to 11, 52-41, with 50 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
Tre'Zure Jobe led all scorers with 26 points while also tying Victoria Price with a team-high seven rebounds. Price added to her seven rebounds with 16 points of her own while Jobe and Price were joined in double figures by Ehlaina Hartman who scored 10.
The Lady Hornets (12-11, 7-10 MIAA) will return home this weekend for a single home game against Newman on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 1:30 p.m.
