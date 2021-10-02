MADISON – Madison shellshocked Oxford Friday night, bringing major artillery to the gridiron in a 52-0 rout.
On a pleasant homecoming eve, the Bulldogs (5-0) closed the deal on this contest early, dispensing of the Wildcats (0-5) midway through the second quarter.
Casey Helm and company’s strikes were on point, consistently hitting targets as they amassed 52 points in the first and only half.
Helm found sprinter Bryson Turner twice for two scores, adding to the skill player’s two rushing touchdowns.
To the Wildcats’ credit, they deployed a liberal air attack. It just couldn’t find any accuracy as deep shots consistently missed receivers. Oxford tried different offensive looks but to no avail. It even went with five in the backfield on one play, four running backs behind the quarterback.
That, too, came up empty.
The Wildcats showed some life toward the end of the first half but threw a pick in the end zone, quickly terminating all momentum. The turnover officially ended the game.
In the numbers: Madison exhibited its explosiveness by only running 19 plays while accumulating 263 yards and 52 points. Oxford ran 37 plays managing 34 total yards and zero points.
Casey Helm’s 3-yard TD run in the second quarter put the Bulldogs up 36-0. Helm then threw a 63-yard touchdown pass to Bryson Turner. Turner scored on the next series stepping to the middle and bouncing it out right for a touchdown run.
The Bulldogs scored early on a run left and outside the numbers. A poor snap on a Wildcat punt put the Bulldogs at the Oxford 8-yard line. It didn’t take long for Helm to find Turner for a TD.
Oxford’s only chance at putting some points on the board came during the first quarter when a roughing the passer penalty on Madison set up a Wildcats’ field goal attempt that missed.
The Bulldogs return to the field next Friday for a matchup against fellow undefeated Chase County.
