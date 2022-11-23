Lyon County Courthouse

The Lyon County Commission approved a $20,000 contribution to Ignite Emporia at its meeting Wednesday morning.

Ignite Emporia is a five-year strategic initiative designed by the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce to help grow the city through job creation, school and business expansion and retention, workforce growth and more.

