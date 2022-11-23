The Lyon County Commission approved a $20,000 contribution to Ignite Emporia at its meeting Wednesday morning.
Ignite Emporia is a five-year strategic initiative designed by the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce to help grow the city through job creation, school and business expansion and retention, workforce growth and more.
Jeanine McKenna, Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO, said Ignite is doing very well, as the organization was recently able to get back into schools.
McKenna said Ignite’s most recent workforce management initiative took them to Hutchinson for a career expo.
“Fifty-seven hundred high school students participated in it, where Emporia was very well represented with Flint Hills Technical College there with the majority of their programs, Emporia State University was there and Lyon County, the City of Emporia, VekTek, Michelin and Emporia Public Schools, Holman Distribution, along with us having a booth as Ignite Emporia,” she said.
McKenna said the event helps put Emporia in front of the students' minds while they are thinking about schools or entering the workforce.
“We are currently working with Emporia Public Schools to do a similar event here in April and so we will invite the area schools of the five contiguous counties around our area and do a very similar event that's mainly just Emporia-centric,” she added.
In the future, McKenna said Ignite is focusing on childcare in Emporia - working with Child Care Aware of Kansas and with local childcare providers, potential providers and local organizations to remedy the childcare shortage.
Approved a request from the City of Americus to close Main Street in Americus from Walnut Street to Broadway Street for the annual Lighted Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, from 6-8 p.m.
Appointed Josh Duft to the Fair Board to replace commissioner elect Ken Duft.
