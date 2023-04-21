The Emporia High School boys golf team won at the Salina South Invitational on Friday.
The Spartans shot 322 at a team, eight strokes ahead of runner-up McPherson.
Caden Massey won the tournament individually with a 71. Head coach Rick Eckert credited the work he did with his short game with the turnaround.
“Caden was fantastic today,” Eckert said. “He was having some issues when we were at Seaman and we spent a little extra time on the range [Thursday] night and got the driver straightened out for him. Then he stayed after practice and worked on his short game and it paid off today. He was chipping fantastic and he made some putts when he needed to. He had a solid day overall and it was really good to see.”
Will Walker also had a top-10 finish, taking ninth with an 81. Nolan Jacob (14th, 84), Brayden Bowen (T20th – 86) and Hudson Sauder (T20th – 86) rounded out Emporia players in the top 20. This was Bowen’s best round and Eckert was glad to see it from him.
“I was really proud of how well he played today,” Eckert said. “I know there are a couple of times where I was going around to different groups and he’d be a little frustrated at times, but the bottom line was, he found a way to score. Even when you don't have your best stuff, you just got to find a way to put the ball in the hole and he did a really good job of that today.”
Emporia will be back on the course on Tuesday, April 25 at Firekeeper Golf Course in Topeka.
