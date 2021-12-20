The Emporia Gazette
BASEHOR – The Emporia High girls wrestling team finished third behind Washburn Rural and Dodge City at the fourth annual Basehor-Linwood Ladycat Classic on Saturday.
The tournament featured 26 teams, including Nos. 2, 3, 8 and 9 in Division I and Nos. 2 and 3 in Division II.
“This is by far the hardest tournament we’ve been to,” said Spartan head coach Shawn Russell. “The girls showed up and wrestled well. This was a great tournament to gauge where we are at and what we need to improve on. The heart and determination these young ladies show is really amazing and inspiring.”
Madelynn Griffin (126) went 4-1 and finished in second place. Virginia Munoz (138) went 4-1 to finish third. Megan Olson (235) went 3-1 and Evelin Geronimo (109) went 3-2 for fourth-place finishes.
Azia Obregon (115) went 3-2 to finish fifth, Kalia Keosybounheuang (109) and Katina Keosybounheuang (132) both went 3-2 to take seventh, Adriana Hernandez (143) went 2-3 and for eighth place, and Ariana Estrada (143) went 1-3 and Bianca Partridge (132) went 2-3 to both finish 10th.
“I am very proud of them and now we turn our focus to senior night on Tuesday when we battle Spring Hill,” Russell said.
The Spartans will host Spring Hill at 5:30 on Tuesday.
