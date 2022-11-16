Newman Regional Health hosted a vaccine town hall at Flint Hills Technical College Tuesday night — providing information and answering questions about vaccines, their effectiveness and their safety.
Dr. Jennifer Esau, a Newman Regional Health Family Medicine medical partner; Dr. Valerie Creswell, an Infectious Disease Physician from Wichita and Dr. Alana Longwell, Chief Medical Officer at Newman Regional Health, led the discussion.
According to Creswell, vaccines have been around since the 1700s, when Edward Jenner gave the first smallpox vaccine, using cowpox.
“Vaccines are important,” Cresswell said. “As I tell my patients, I’m a very lazy infectious disease physician. I would rather them get a vaccine in their arm to prevent getting ill in the first place than rather have to figure out how to treat the infection and everything that goes along with it.”
Creswell defined a vaccine as “a substance containing a harmless form of a germ that causes disease.”
Once the vaccine gets into your body, Creswell said, your immune system gets to work. In order to fight the weakened form of the disease, your immune system will create antibodies. If you are ever exposed to the disease again, your immune system will already know what to do and will help prevent infections.
So why should you get vaccinated?
According to Creswell, vaccination is an easy way to prevent serious illness and complications — such as pneumonia, amputation, paralysis, hearing loss, seizures, brain damage and even death.
It can also protect others who cannot get vaccinated such as young children, those allergic to components of a vaccine, immunocompromised people who do not have a response to the vaccine and older individuals.
“A lot of these vaccine-preventable diseases do not have direct medical treatment, so most of what we can do is just symptomatic care,” Creswell added.
Vaccines are also safe, she stressed.
A vaccine will go through three phases of clinical trials before it is approved by the FDA, Creswell said. The FDA will only approve it if the vaccine is safe, effective and the benefits outweigh the risks.
A vaccine can then be added to the U.S. Recommended Immunization Schedule based on the clinical data that is accumulated about the vaccine.
The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices has age recommendations on which vaccines everyone should have. According to the ACIP, everyone should get a yearly flu shot, stay current on their Tdap/Td and receive their Hep B vaccines.
“And I would also add, everyone needs a COVID vaccine as well,” Creswell said.
With flu season already ramping up, Creswell also encouraged everyone to get their flu vaccine as soon as possible.
“We already in the United States have somewhere between two million and six million flu illnesses. It is only Nov. 15,” she said. “We had between one million and three million medical visits due to that. Twenty-three thousand to 48,000 hospitalizations already due to influenza and we have already had 1,300 to 3,600 deaths in the United States, in the last month, from influenza.”
Creswell added that you can absolutely get the COVID vaccine and flu vaccine at the same time.
“It is better to get it right now when you can get it,” she said. “The new recommendation is that you can get a COVID vaccine anytime you are in with any vaccine.”
Creswell also addressed RSV, which is currently on the rise but does not have a vaccine.
“There have been, I believe, four vaccines that have just gone through the Phase III clinical trials. The data is just now being collected,” she said. “ … They are hoping that they will be available by next flu season.”
