Screen Shot 2023-05-18 at 7.40.42 AM.png

From L to R: Alicia Stevens, Johnny Gasca and Sheldon Davis speak at their graduation ceremony.

 Shayla Gaulding/Gazette

The Fifth Judicial District Court celebrated the graduation of three individuals from Drug Court Wednesday afternoon at the Lyon County Courthouse.

Sheldon Davis, Alicia Stevens and Johnny Gasca celebrated their graduation and road to recovery Wednesday, joining 397 individuals in the district who have successfully completed the Drug Court program and becoming the 69th group to graduate.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.