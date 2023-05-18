The Fifth Judicial District Court celebrated the graduation of three individuals from Drug Court Wednesday afternoon at the Lyon County Courthouse.
Sheldon Davis, Alicia Stevens and Johnny Gasca celebrated their graduation and road to recovery Wednesday, joining 397 individuals in the district who have successfully completed the Drug Court program and becoming the 69th group to graduate.
According to Drug Court coordinator Beverly Hilbish, the Fifth Judicial District Drug Court is the first post-sentence drug court program in the state and believes the team approach is successful for addicts to beat addiction. The program is an innovative alternative to prison with an emphasis on accountability and intensive monitoring for individuals charged with a drug-related offense.
To reach graduation, Drug Court participants must complete five applications to move onto the next phase, be clean for a minimum of 120 days, have full-time employment or be enrolled in an academic program, have no new law violations, receive letters of recommendation, complete an essay and make a continuing care plan — all with the support of community resources.
Stevens, who celebrated six months clean on Wednesday, said she didn’t think she would make it through the program.
“I thought prison was my endgame or a needle in my arm and that was it,” she said. “I doubted myself a lot. I was a chronic relapser, but every day I proved to myself that I could do it.”
Stevens thanked all of the people who helped inspire her to keep going, sharing a goodbye letter to crystal methamphetamine.
Gasca was also celebrating six months of sobriety and thanked all of the Drug Court employees and his family for their support. The father of two young children, Gasca said his focus is now on his family.
“This wasn’t easy,” Gasca said. “... I’m still working on myself and I need to be a role model for my kids.”
Davis also thanked everyone who helped him along the way and offered advice for those beginning the program.
“For everyone who is new, the most important thing about drug court is your attitude,” Davis said. “You have to stay positive. Keep a positive attitude and you will make it through just fine.”
Peer mentor Jami Kauffman said the graduates inspire her.
“It has been an honor to mentor you,” Kauffman said. “I don’t know where I would be without you guys in my life, showing me how to be strong in situations where I don’t know how you did it, giving me strength, building boundaries, starting a family. … You guys are truly inspiring. Don’t give up the best thing you have today and that’s the option, the choice, to not use.”
Rod Shepherd, the director of Corner House, said his own experience completing the drug court program is the reason he is where he is now.
“Because of my recovery, I have a bachelor’s degree, I’m the director of Corner House and I’m a respectable, productive, honest member of society,” Shepherd said. “Because of my recovery, I have dedicated my life to fighting the disease of addiction.”
Shepherd said May graduations were especially important to him, as he graduated from Drug Court in May 2007.
“I know where you are, I know where you have been, and I know where you can go,” Shepherd told the graduating class. “I believe you don’t ever have to use again, you can lose the desire to use. You don’t have to go to jail, and you don’t have to die.”
