An idea that long had percolated in Cheryl Unruh’s mind officially came to life Saturday afternoon at the launch of her latest book, “Gravedigger’s Daughter: Vignettes From a Small Kansas Town.” The launch and reception, held on the third floor of the Lyon County History Center and Museum, drew a crowd of readers and writers to hear Unruh read selected poems from the book.
“This has consumed all of 2021, basically,” Unruh said during an interview on Friday.
Unruh had spent at least 10 years ruminating on the book’s content and how to write it. She’d experimented with essays and other short forms of writing, but couldn’t quite express herself the way she wanted. In April of this year, she found the way.
“I think I’ve always struggled with form and structure,” she said. “But when I hit on these poems … it worked for the content I was trying to do.”
Reading a sampling of the book’s short poems, Unruh gave the audience a glimpse into her growing-up years in Pawnee Rock, Kan.
The town of about 400 people takes its name from the remains of a centuries-old landmark known as Pawnee Rock.
“It’s a random outcropping of Dakota Sandstone,” Unruh said. “… When they were starting the Santa Fe Trail, a reporter named Matt Field worked for the New Orleans paper. He said, ‘We could see it a day and a half away. It rises like a wart on the prairie.’”
It had been a meeting and, occasionally, a battle site for the Pawnees and other Native American tribes, as well as an observation point where they could watch for buffalo herds and wagon trains carrying pioneers along the Santa Fe Trail. For the latter, Pawnee Rock was the midway point on the trip between Missouri and Santa Fe.
Much of the landmark was destroyed by the railroad’s construction through the area and by townspeople who quarried the sandstone and built basements and other structures in town. The remnants of Pawnee Rock have been added to the National Register of Historic Places; it is operated as a State Historic Site.
The landmark’s varied past fascinated Unruh’s father, Elgie Unruh, who became the town’s unofficial historian.
“My dad loved Pawnee Rock history. He’d clip every newspaper and every obituary,” Unruh said.
Elgie Unruh had owned and operated a carpentry business for 46 years, according to his obituary, and was well known for making furniture and artistic walking sticks. Like many townspeople, he had taken on extra jobs, which was commonplace in small towns that didn’t need full-time employees but still needed essential work done on a part-time basis.
He’d driven a school bus for 18 years, was a rural mail carrier for eight or 10, and had been sexton at the Pawnee Rock and Dundee cemeteries for many years.
Those jobs dovetailed unusually well with the Unruhs’ child-care needs. Young Cheryl often accompanied her father while her mother worked in a dress shop.
“It was always Take Your Daughter to Work Day — preschool, especially,” Unruh said. “I’m sure I asked a million questions.”
That day-to-day closeness later grew into a fascination and respect for her father.
It wasn’t just the different types of jobs he took on, she said.
“He just seemed like an interesting character because he was different,” she explained. “He also had this skin condition that kind of determined a lot of how he participated in the world, I think. That was in some ways limiting. But then he also rose above it.”
Elgie Unruh always had been creative, whether it was making unique walking sticks or turning the back yard into a pleasant and beautiful place, his daughter said. The older he became, the more outgoing and engaged he became.
“He did a lot of photography,” Unruh said. “He had a project for years where he went to every courthouse and photographed every courthouse in the state. … He loved Kansas, too, and he loved history.”
Unruh’s book, through its tightly written poems of friends, fun, and fraying family ties, also fleshes out the man she came to know as an adult.
“Even after he passed, you learn a nugget of information and go ‘Aha!’ That explains a lot,” Unruh said. “Every little bit of information you have kind of opens you up to who they are or were.”
Unruh’s publisher, Tracy Million Simmons, owner of Meadowlark Books, agreed.
“Her perception of her father grows and you see that,” Simmons said. “As a little kid, you don’t really know who they are. They’re just a giant figure in your life.
“Eventually, you get to the place where you’re caring for your dad. I just think everybody is going to connect somewhere.”
Unruh is hoping for just that: connecting readers not only to her writing, but to jiggling memories that connect readers to their own experiences.
She’d found deep satisfaction doing just that during the more than 11 years she wrote a newspaper column, “Flyover People.” The column most often contained nostalgic stories about her father, small towns and the people who live in them.
“People would come up to me and say they had a similar experience. I was reaching people,” she explained. “It made me think I was doing something worthwhile.”
She wants to share her experiences delving into memories to encourage others to write their own memoirs. Although the pandemic curtailed her speaking and teaching engagements, she plans to renew travels in the spring through a series of memoir-writing classes.
“It’s fun to connect with the people. I’ve missed that, especially with the pandemic,” Unruh said. “I’m happy to have that started up again.”
Unruh’s book is available locally at Trox Gallery and Gifts, the Emporia Arts Council, and the Lyon County History Center and at Flint Hills Books in Council Grove, Watermark and Eighth Day Books in Wichita, The Raven Book Store in Lawrence, and the Barton County Historical Society Museum in Great Bend.
Books also are available online from the publisher at meadowlark_books.com.
