The Governor of the Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia, Serhiy Borzov, decreed a day of mourning for the entire region on Friday after an attack in the center of Vinnytsia.
According to officials of the Vinnytsia Regional State Military Administration, the attack resulted in the deaths of 23 people, three of whom are children.
The total number of people in need of medical care following the explosion of the two bombs dropped by the Russian army is 183.
On Friday morning, 73 injured people were admitted in the hospitals in Vinnytsia, including three children. Also, 18 people were reported missing.
On Thursday, two missiles fell in the Victory Square in Vinnytsia, one of the busiest areas of the city. The missiles mainly destroyed the House of Officers as well as an office building on the ground floor of a medical clinic. Another 32 buildings were affected by the blast, and more than 50 cars were also destroyed.
