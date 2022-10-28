The Lebo High School and Olpe High School volleyball teams will make the trip to their respective state tournaments Friday.
The Lady Wolves journey will be brief. They play at White Auditorium in Emporia. The Lady Eagles’ jaunt will be more of a road trip as they travel west to Dodge City’s United Wireless Arena.
Lebo enters the 1A Divison II championship as the No. 1 seed with a 39-1 record. Two-seed Attica High School possesses a 38-3 record, and three-seed Hanover High School is 33-5. The Wolves played Hanover in last year’s state final but came up short, losing in straight sets. Attica and Hanover met up in the 1A DII final in 2020, with Hanover prevailing. The Lady Wolves fell to Central Plains High School in the 1A DI championship match in 2020. Lebo’s hoping to run the DII gauntlet unscathed this week and bring home a title.
Head coach Gina Peek felt like her team did what they needed to at sub-state last weekend but would like to see intellect-meets-physicality performances.
“We executed our base game plan in addition to executing things we had studied,” Peek said in an email. “I would really like to build on that this week. I would like to see our intellectual play match our athleticism and physical play.”
Olpe will be the No. 8 seed in the Class 1A Division I state bracket and hasn’t been to the party since 2019, where they lost early. It will be a challenge for the 24-15 Eagles, and their play will have to be on point for a shot to play on Saturday.
“Some of the things we need to refine as the competition becomes stronger is getting our serves in play and making good passes so we can attack on offense,” said Olpe head coach Crystal Heins in an email.
Lebo plays No. 8 seed Ingalls High School (23-13) Friday at 11 a.m. The Lady Wolves then play five-seed Central Christian High School (27-11) at 1 p.m., followed by a 3 p.m. match against four-seed Tipton High School (31-7).
Olpe faces No. 1 seed Flinthills High School (37-2) Friday at 4:30 p.m., immediately followed by a match versus four-seed Little River High School (35-4). Olpe will finish the day playing five-seed Spearville High School (32-4) at 7:30 p.m.
