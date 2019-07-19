I used to work with a fellow officer who used to say: “They can’t stand prosperity.” I found that humorous, but not anymore.
They don’t respect our flag. The women’s soccer team drags it on the ground. Athletes no longer stand for it.
They embrace socialism, they expect free medical care, and free college and the “Green New Deal.”
They don’t balance the budget. Instead they raise the debt ceiling. Could we run our households like that?
They want open borders. I’ll never understand why they ignore the law. And yet they are heard to say: “We are a nation of laws.” If we don’t like the law, can we just ignore it?
If anyone told me that I would live to see the day the FBI was headed up by folks that ignored the rule of law and engaged in criminal behavior, I would never have believed it.
If we try to win elections by hook or crook, something is dreadfully wrong.
I’ve heard it said that there is a virus in Washington that causes temporary insanity. I’m about ready to accept it as fact.
I have never before been in fear for my country, but I am now. Still, I will never bet against America. She has always been able to correct herself.
We must carefully select who we admit to our country, making sure they want to be Americans, not hyphenated Americans.
So, until then, please join me in asking God to bless America again.
William D. Lewis
Emporia
