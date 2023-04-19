City of Emporia square

The City of Emporia is closer to developing a new wage package to hire and retain employees this week, following a presentation of wage study findings by the Arnold Group to city commissioners. 

Phillip Hayes, vice president of the Arnold Group, told commissioners that his group looked at the 216 job descriptions and classifications the city hires, and compared salaries to other locations regionally and across Kansas. Hayes told commissioners that EPD and public lands — which encompasses city parks, the zoo and the golf course — were the hardest hit departments. 

