The City of Emporia is closer to developing a new wage package to hire and retain employees this week, following a presentation of wage study findings by the Arnold Group to city commissioners.
Phillip Hayes, vice president of the Arnold Group, told commissioners that his group looked at the 216 job descriptions and classifications the city hires, and compared salaries to other locations regionally and across Kansas. Hayes told commissioners that EPD and public lands — which encompasses city parks, the zoo and the golf course — were the hardest hit departments.
Hayes said the full financial commitment totals $1,653,781, though he presented an option to fund at 50% to start.
Of the city's current 298 full- and part-time employees, it was determined that 236 employees meet the criteria for a wage adjustment. City Manager Trey Cocking said there were 58 contracted employees — including himself — that would not be affected by any wage packages.
The new payscale would raise 160 employees are who under the entry level minimum for their jobs, based on market analysis, to an equitable wage. In addition, 123 employees are in line for both a market adjustment to address "wage compression" and an adjustment to move to minimum pay scale.
Cocking said wage compression occurs when one person's salary is raised, resulting in little difference in pay between employees based on their tenure, job skills or longevity. He said, from a morale standpoint, that can be a difficult situation.
"When you set up a pay plan, you don't want wage compression," he said, adding that the city wants all employees to know they have room to grow while they are employed. "If we don't have wage compression, that means they have room to grow."
Cocking told commissioners that it was imperative that they approve a wage plan in order to remain competitive and retain quality employees.
"I believe we are six police officers down, we're six firefighters down," he said. "These are folks who when 911 rings, they come to your house. ... We had police officers last year who were jumping to go drive trucks. ... It used to be when you had openings for police officers, you had 50 people come test and you hired two or three."
Now, Cocking said they are lucky to see one application.
"It's a more limited field that we're dealing with than before," he said.
Commissioners are expected to discuss the wage plan again in May, with discussions about wage compression to come up separately.
In other business, commissioners:
- Proclaimed April 22 as Earth Day in Emporia;
- Proclaimed April 25 as Arbor Day, and invited the community to the annual tree planting in C of E Park at 1:15 p.m. that day;
- Proclaimed April 23 - 28 as National Library Week;
- Appointed Eric Porter to the Community Housing/Land Bank;
- Appointed Daphne Mertens to the Natural Resources Advisory Board;
- Approvved a $93,600 bid from APAC Shears for crack seal work as part of the street preservation project;
- Approved a $1,047,043 bid from APAC Shears for a street rehabilitation project;
- Approved a 50-year land lease with the United States of America for the U.S. Army Reserve Center, 1412 E. Sixth Ave.
