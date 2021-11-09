Two Emporia State runners have earned berths in the NCAA Division II Cross Country National Championships on Saturday.
Jenna Ramsey placed fourth overall in the women’s NCAA Central Regional Championships in Joplin, Missouri, with a time of 20:54.68. She earned her spot in the national race by finishing in the top 5 of the regional.
Matthew Maki was eighth in the men's race with a time of 30:03.09. He was the top finisher of all runners whose teams didn’t qualify for nationals and thus earned himself a spot.
The Hornet men finished 10th overall at the regional and the women were 22nd.
Ramsey and Maki will run in the national championship race in Saint Leo, Florida, on Nov. 20. It will mark the first time that runners from each Hornet cross country team have competed at nationals in the same year since 2002, when Kadri Kelve placed 13th and Andrew Bird placed 68th.
