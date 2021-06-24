Two members of Olpe’s 2020 state championship football team are preparing for the state’s foremost high school all-star game, which will take place in Hutchinson on Saturday.
Eagles head coach Chris Schmidt and tight end Jordan Barnard — who graduated in May — were selected to participate in the 2021 Kansas Shrine Bowl after the conclusion of the 2020 season. Since Sunday afternoon, they have been on the campus of Ottawa University with the rest of the East Team, practicing for Saturday’s contest
Schmidt is making his third appearance as an assistant coach at the Shrine Bowl, a role he actually prefers since the head coach of an all-star team requires significantly more responsibility.
“It’s an honor to have this opportunity and I just embrace it,” he said. “I come here and have a good time.”
This year, Schmidt is in charge of the East Team’s defensive line, a position he’s held one other time at the Shrine Bowl but which requires some flexibility on his part.
“It’s good for me because I kind of had to do some preparation because I’ve worked more offensively when I’m at Olpe,” he said. “I know the defense, but I don’t do a whole bunch with that, but it helps me learn some different things. And, you know, I’ve done some things here at camp the first couple days that I’ve enjoyed. It’s probably some things I’ll probably take back to us.”
Schmidt said that he enjoys the opportunity to coach kids he doesn’t normally get to and be around players from other teams with different coaching heritages. On his defensive line this year is Miles Kitselman from Lyndon, against whom Schmidt has coached. He also has players from schools that are very different from what he’s used to at Olpe.
“I’ve got some kids from bigger schools and then I’ve got a kid from an eight-man school, so it’s a combination of kids coming from different cultures and that kind of stuff,” he said. “So it’s fun to work with those and see them come together as a group and progress throughout the week.”
In addition to getting to know other players, coaching in the Shrine Bowl gives Schmidt the chance to spend a good deal of time around other coaches from a variety of schools in the state.
“It’s nice to hear different things and processes and how they go about doing things,” he said. “Every year I do this, I come out with, first of all, good relationships with coaches that I feel I can call and pick their brains and just not even talk football, just talk about different things. But I also come out with some ideas that I take back to Olpe and I do them in practice.”
Brian King from De Soto (5A) is the head coach for the East Team. The other assistants alongside Schmidt are Steve Rampy from Lawrence (6A), Anthony Orrick from Blue Valley Southwest (5A), Rod Stallbaumer from Basehor-Linwood (4A), Brooks Barta from Holton (3A) and Andrew Gantenbein from Osage City (2A).
Schmidt described each day at camp as a routine of eating, practicing and resting, then eating, practicing and resting again, then eating, practicing and finally falling into a well-deserved sleep.
Despite the busy schedule, Barnard said that, so far, camp at Ottawa University has been going well.
“I got here Sunday afternoon, got a practice in and then mostly been doing three-a-days, eating lunch and supper in between and then watching some film after practices,” he said. “Pretty full days, a little bit of downtime, but not too much.”
While he’s the only player from Olpe on the East Team, Barnard said that he’s not necessarily in a sea of strange faces.
“I know some of the area guys and I’ve met some guys from summer ball and stuff that I’ve done growing up, but yeah, meeting new guys,” he said.
Barnard isn’t exactly sure year what his future in football holds, but he’s still gaining a great deal from the hours of practice and film study at camp. And whether or not Saturday is actually the last time he’ll put on his pads, Barnard said he’s viewing it that way and is reveling in every moment.
Even practice has taken on a new sheen.
“With all this talent, practices are just like kind of a game feeling, playing versus the varsity D, so getting a lot of work in,” he said.
Originally, he was one of three tight ends on the East Team roster. However, one of them moved over to wide receiver. Now, with two tight ends on the team, he expects to see the field plenty of times on Saturday, although he said he doesn’t have any particular goals for the game other than to “have fun and try to make some plays for the offense.”
On Saturday, he will join an elite group of athletes who have played in the Kansas Shrine Bowl, including All-Pro wide receiver Jordy Nelson, NFL Hall of Fame inductee Barry Sanders, former K-State and Chiefs linebacker Gary Spani and former Big 12 Conference Defensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl champion Mark Simoneau.
Barnard said he appreciates being on the East Team alongside his old high school coach, not only for logistical reasons but also because of what it means for two people to represent a school Olpe’s size in the same year.
“It’s nice, good to have him around if I ever need any questions,” he said. “And then also, just nice knowing that both of us from a small school got to come here and be a part of the team.”
Schmidt said he’s also glad to take the field one more time with Barnard and that he’s proud of everything that Barnard has accomplished.
“He’s earned his way to be here,” Schmidt said. “I feel like he’s one of those kids that deserves to be here at this competition. I think he’s doing a great job. The other coaches that are working more with him have really had good compliments about him. And I knew Jordan would come and represent our community and our team the right way, and that’s how he went about it.”
All of the hubbub around the actual Shrine Bowl itself is exciting, but Schmidt said that what has always stood out to him — and what he expects will stand out to the players — is the charitable underpinning of the event.
“The first and foremost thing is … what we’re playing for and what we’re here for: the Shriners and the hospitals and the kids,” he said. “It’s special what they’re trying to do to raise money and what they do for those kids. And us having the opportunity to meet some of those kids later in the week is pretty special. It’s a memory that these kids will never forget.”
According to its website, the Kansas Shrine Bowl was first played in 1974 and “is a 501(c) 3 non-profit charity that produces annual events and related activities, with net proceeds benefiting Shriners Hospitals for Children. The Kansas Shrine Bowl has sent over $2M to Shriners Hospitals for Children.”
The 2021 Kansas Shrine Bowl will take place at Gowans Stadium in Hutchinson on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Tickets will be available at the gate starting at 5 p.m. Saturday. All proceeds will go directly toward the Shriners’ 22-hospital network.
A live broadcast of the game will be available online at kansasshrinebowl.com/broadcast.html.
